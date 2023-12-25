Kyle McCord had an incredible 2023 as the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Now, he's ending the year on a high note as McCord completes five years of relationship with his girlfriend, Sophia Giangiordano.

Giangiordano took to Instagram to share a photo of McCord and her on their relationship anniversary. She captioned the post:

"5 years with you 🖤 never a dull moment!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The couple has been dating since 2019, when they were in high school. They were both enrolled at Ohio State University.

The senior-year athlete entered the transfer portal in early December and has recently switched from the Buckeyes to the Syracuse Orange.

Kyle McCord secures transfer to Syracuse Orange

Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord has committed to Syracuse. He cited the impressive talent being assembled by new coach Fran Brown as a key factor in his decision.

"I think the experience on the coaching staff is extremely important," McCord told ESPN. "It was a big factor in my decision. Just being at a place where I can be surrounded with good players.

"They've done some good things on the portal trail, bringing in some guys from Georgia and other places. All of that, when you combine it, makes it an appealing destination."

McCord, boasting a record of 11-1 as a starter in 2023 and 12-1 over his three-year career at Ohio State, finished the season with 24 touchdown passes, six interceptions and a completion rate of 65.8%.

Kyle McCord's transfer to Syracuse is a major win for the Orange. They have now secured a crucial player to build around in coach Brown's inaugural season. The quarterback ranked No. 31 in the Class of 2021 and is among the highest-ranked players to commit to Syracuse.

McCord has one year of remaining eligibility as he aims to declare for the NFL in 2025. He wants to focus on schools where he can contribute immediately. Reflecting on his time at Ohio State, McCord said:

“I think the biggest thing is starting a full season there. I learned a lot and played a lot of football and played in a lot of big games. That experience is valuable experience. Being able to take that to Syracuse is going to be a huge tool for me. Having that in my pocket and knowing what I need to work on now, that's huge.”

The decision by Kyle McCord to join Syracuse reflects the program's upward trajectory under coach Fran Brown. He is optimistic that everything is falling into place at the right time for this new chapter in his football journey.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season