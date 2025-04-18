Kyren Lacy’s lawyer sets the fact straight after dark side of social media leads to Former LSU WR’s death

The lawyer for Kyren Lacy, the LSU wide receiver who recently took his own life, has spoken to the media about his client's passing. According to a post on X by MLFootball, Matt Ory, Lacy's attorney, gave an interview Wednesday discussing the fallout from his client's death.

Ory argued that the situation had irked him, as so many were quick to judge Lacy, without having the full story. He reiterated that the public doesn't have all the information he is privy to, but assured it would be released regardless of Lacy's passing.

"This one [case] didn't even get past a grand jury yet. And they crucified this kid. When I mean crucified, in a manner I can not describe - I had these talks with him. Where you're trying to calm him down, I said, 'Man, turn it off, let me take the heat, I got thick skin.' You got a problem with me on social media, come at me. Who cares?

"They know nothing about this other than what was portrayed in the initial report, that they pieced together. They have no idea what I know now. They have no idea what's about to come out, and ultimately, I assure you, will still come out. This is just - I'm infuriated."

The heartbreaking case of Kyren Lacy

Lacy concluded his senior season with the LSU Tigers last year with career-highs in receiving yards and touchdowns as a wideout. He then declared for the NFL draft, and was expected to be a late-round draft pick or undrafted free agent. However, Lacy had a warrant issued for his arrest in January stemming from a head-on car crash that took the life of a 78-year-old passenger.

The 24-year-old fled the scene without alerting authorities or emergency services. On Jan. 12, Lacy was arrested after turning himself in. He was released on bail and charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run resulting in death, and reckless operation of a vehicle. This past weekend, two weeks before his scheduled grand jury hearing, Lacy got into a verbal argument with a family member in Texas, during which he discharged his firearm.

Lacy then got into his vehicle, before a police chase ensued for several miles. The chase ended when his car crashed, after which, the LSU star was found dead in the driver's seat with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

