"Will be stunned if he’s drafted" - NFL fans react to Kyren Lacy's 36-inch vertical jump at LSU Pro Day

Kyren Lacy stole the show at LSU's Pro Day on Wednesday. The wideout posted a 36-inch vertical jump and did his 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds.

However, despite his on-field brilliance, Lacy has been dealing with a legal issue. The LSU star is facing charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle for his involvement in a crash that killed 78-year-old US Marine Herman Hall in December.

Fans on social media reacted to Lacy's Pro Day performance, but some were still unconvinced that he would get drafted because of his trouble with the law.

"Will be stunned if he’s drafted," one tweeted.

"He’ll be the highest jumper in prison!" another wrote.

"Does it matter?" a user asked.

Others continued to slam Lacy, despite his solid performance at LSU's Pro Day.

"I thought he was going through some legal battles." one commented.

"He's gonna need to be jumping that high trying to dodge the soap when he's in prison," a user wrote.

"That’s a murderer," another added.

Kyren Lacy began his collegiate career at Louisiana in 2020. He played two seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns before transferring to LSU in 2022. Lacy played three years at LSU and made it to the Second-Team All-SEC in the 2024 season with the Tigers.

In his final year at LSU, Lacy recorded 866 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions.

A look into Kyren Lacy's legal troubles

NCAA Football: LSU Tigers WR Kyren Lacy - Source: Imagn

As per police records, Kyren Lacy was driving his Dodge Charger on LA Hwy. 20 on Dec. 17 and “recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed” in a no-passing zone. The multi-vehicle crash left Hall dead and two others injured.

Lacy reportedly fled the scene after the crash. However, his lawyer, Matthew Ory, later said that the LSU star was not responsible for causing the accident.

“At no time did Mr. Lacy’s vehicle strike the rear of Mr. Herman’s vehicle, nor did any of the vehicles Mr. Lacy passed collide with his,” a statement from Ory read. “After the collision occurred in front of Mr. Lacy, he cautiously went around the vehicles after passage was safe.”

Lacy declared for the 2025 NFL draft only two days after the accident. He was initially considered a first-round pick, but it remains to be seen whether his off-field issues will impact his draft stock.

