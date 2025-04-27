Kyren Lacy’s mother honors son’s memory with an emotional ode during his funeral 

Former LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy died on Apr. 12 because of apparent suicide according to a report by the Harris County sheriff’s office. Lacy had declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, which took place from April 24 to 26.

In a clip posted on the "Neighborhood Talk's" Instagram page, the former LSU star's mother, Kandace Lacy, sang Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" during his funeral on Saturday.

Kyren Lacy had two younger brothers, Liam and Jayden. His mother, Kandace, is a songwriter, DJ and school counselor while his father, Kenny, is the head trainer at BST Academy.

Kyren Lacy's agent blasts NFL

Kyren Lacy had declared for the NFL Draft but with his legal issues, his invitation to the annual NFL Combine held in Indianapolis was revoked. In a statement released last week, his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, blasted the NFL for revoking Lacy's combine invitation.

"To the NFL, shame on you for revoking Kyren's combine invitation without acknowledgment or consideration of the facts," Arceneaux said. "I urge you to re-evaluate your process and provide athletes with the necessary due process before alienating them from their peers and dreams they've worked so hard for.

"Shame on the investigation agency for being more concerned about public perception -- and pressure to charge someone -- than actually investigating the facts. ... [Kyren] should have had the chance to reach [his] dream of playing in the NFL, in just a week's time. It hurts that the pressure, public perception, social media bullying -- all without having the facts -- were too much to bear."

Kyren Lacy was not forgotten on draft night as former LSU star Will Campbell, who was picked at No. 4 by the New England Patriots, paid tribute to him while speaking to the media. Campbell also wore Lacy's No. 2 on his lapel.

"Kyren is a special human being," Campbell said. "It's just terrible, everything that's happened. I'm sending many prayers to his family because he was gonna get his name called this weekend. Even though his name won't be called, he's going to walk across that stage. He's here with us in spirit, and it was an honor to be a part of his journey."

Kyren Lacy died two days before he was due to appear before a grand jury related to a car crash in 2024 in Louisiana that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old passenger due to speeding and fleeing the scene without calling emergency services. He was facing charges of negligent homicide, reckless operation of a vehicle and a felony hit-and-run.

