"Lagway doesn't play his job is over": CFB world debates Billy Napier's ranking in preseason hot seat list for coaches

Fans have reacted to Ari Wasserman's belief that Florida Gators coach Billy Napier's job could be at risk ahead of the 2025 season. On Wednesday, the On3 columnist shared his ranking of coaches on the hot seat, with Napier placing first via X.&quot;2025 Hot Seat: College football coaches feeling the most pressure this season,&quot; Wasserman tweeted.Several fans responded to Wasserman's tweet in agreement that the Florida coach could be fired, especially if quarterback DJ Lagway underperforms.&quot;Wow! Lagway doesn't play his job is over,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;If Lagway is injured Napier is cooked,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Napiers current problem is Lagway not being healthy. It's kind of weird that his job is kind of in the hands of a college kid. I say this as a Georgia fan, when Florida had a healthy Lagway they were good. If Lagway was healthy last season they wouldnt even be talking about this,&quot; a third fan replied.Other fans disagreed with the rankings and believe the Florida coach's job security isn't at risk.&quot;Don't think Napier is on the hot seat this year. I think the finish to last year bought him another 2 years,&quot; a fan posted.&quot;Didn't Billy go 8-5 and a bowl win with the hardest schedule in all of P4 last year? Even could've beaten UGA if Lagway wasn't a glass house. I say this as a Bama fan btw,&quot; another fan replied.&quot;Napier seat is mild at best,&quot; a sixth fan wrote.Lagway finished the 2024 season with 115 completions for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns. Florida fans are hopeful that he has improved in the offseason to help the Gators compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.Billy Napier's quarterback options for the 2025 seasonThe Florida Gators suffered a setback on Tuesday when DJ Lagway used a walking boot during training camp. Lagway's injury has raised concerns about whether he will be healthy for the 2025 season.Florida will kick off the season opener against Long Island University Sharks on Aug. 30. Billy Napier has five other quarterbacks on the roster that he can have play if Lagway isn't ready, including Harrison Bailey.The Gators acquired Bailey from the transfer portal on Jan. 20. Bailey joins the Florida roster after two seasons playing for the Louisville Cardinals. Last year, he achieved 24 completions for 227 yards and three touchdowns.The Florida coach may decide to have Bailey start if Lagway isn't cleared to compete due to his five years of experience in college football.