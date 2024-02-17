LaMar Morgan Salary: How much did the former Louisiana DC make with the Ragin' Cajuns? 

LaMar Morgan, the former defense coordinator of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, is set to join the Michigan Wolverines as a defensive backs coach.

Morgan will replace Steven Adegoke, who initially planned to join the Wolverines but decided against staying in the NFL, where he is a coach with the Houston Texans.

Morgan leaves the Ragin' Cajuns after a two-year stint with the program. But how much did he make as the defensive coordinator?

How much did LaMar Morgan make in Louisiana?

According to USA Today, Morgan earned a salary of $401,700 and a bonus of $42,497 in 2023 as the defensive coordinator at the Ragin' Cajuns. In 2022, he earned a salary of $375,000 and a bonus of $39,938.

Ragin' Cajuns' defense ranked top 60 nationally for both of his years there.

LaMar Morgan's coaching journey

LaMar Morgan played college football with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns as a safety. In 40 games, he recorded 111 tackles.

His coaching career started at Vanderbilt, where, as a graduate assistant, his Commodores' defense was ranked nationally in the top 20.

He then proceeded to Western Carolina to coach the defensive backs. During his tenure, Western Carolina recorded 11 interceptions in 2014, the most in years. This was followed by stints at Louisiana-Monroe and Houston.

Morgan returned to Louisiana for two years as the cornerbacks coach before returning to Vanderbilt, where he was under former Wolverines defensive coordinator Jessie Minter.

Another return to Louisiana followed, where Morgan was, like all the teams he had been on, able to strengthen the defense, to the point where the Ragin' Cajuns only conceded more than 300 yards in two games.

Morgan is on the move again, but this time it is his biggest job yet. It remains to be seen how he takes the Wolverines' defense to new heights.

