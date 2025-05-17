"I certainly don't care": Mario Cristobal gets real on Mel Kiper-Shedeur Sanders drama stealing Cam Ward's thunder

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal led the Hurricanes to a strong season this past year. He helped them have a great season in the ACC, and while they stumbled towards the end of the year, it was still an impressive showing for the Hurricanes.

One of the biggest reason the team was successful was because of the play of QB Cam Ward, who went on to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, during the draft, many media members chose to speak about Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders even after Ward was drafted.

On Friday, Cristobal appeared on "The Joe Rose Show." He was asked how he felt about the drama around Shedeur Sanders stealing the spotlight from Cam Ward (Timestamp 7:40).

"Yeah, I mean, I don't think Cam cares. I certainly don't care," Cristobal said. "We were there and you can't tell what's going on. You're in that green room, which is really awesome. I've never gotten to watch it. So, to be there and see it and, most importantly, get to watch Cam and his family, it was incredible. I'll tell you what, Cam could give a rats butt who was talking about what."

"He wants to go win, he wants to help Tennessee win. He wants to get the best players around him. So, I heard the narrative but football is surrounded by narratives and honestly on this side of the table I could give a rat's butt."

Mario Cristobal has a similar QB situation this year as he did last season

Heading into the 2024 college football season, Mario Cristobal was able to bring in Cam Ward via the transfer portal. Ward was a top transfer but unproven at the highest level in college football. Cristobal and Ward were able to work together to help Miami have an incredible season.

Heading into the 2025 college football season, the Mario Cristobal is in a similar situation. With Ward heading to the NFL, the Hurricanes brought in Georgia transfer Carson Beck. Beck was viewed as one of the top QBs in the nation heading into last season, but struggled.

Now that he is in Miami, Beck will be trying to prove that he can live up to the hype he had last year. Based on Cristobal's track record helping Ward last season, Beck should be in a good position to succeed this year in Miami.

