Lane Kiffin has done a solid job since taking over as coach of the Ole Miss Rebels in 2020. The 48-year-old, who has racked up a 31-15 overall record, has spoken about reports linking him with the Texas A&M job.

Kiffin's impressive work with Ole Miss has seen him linked with some high-profile jobs, including the one at Texas A&M. His name was thrown onto the list after the Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher on Sunday.

Fisher was let go by the Aggies amid a poor campaign, and the coaching job at the team remains vacant. Texas A&M is fourth in the SEC West with a 6-4 record.

Amid rumors of Kiffin potentially taking the Texas A&M coach position, he was asked by reporters whether he would consider the move. The Ole Miss boss responded:

"I’m not going there again. I should’ve been prepared for that question, I wasn’t. I’m not answering that. ... We got back in here late and been in here watching that disaster film (from UGA), worrying about or own problems. I’ve not paid any attention to (Fisher's firing)."

Last season, Kiffin was considered a candidate for the Auburn Tigers' coaching vacancy. However, many believe that the rumors of him potentially leaving Ole Miss played a significant role in the team finishing the year with an underwhelming 8-5 record after starting 7-0.

Nonetheless, it's safe to say that Kiffin isn't thinking about leaving the Rebels for the Aggies anytime soon. He sounded focused on his own team and would want to end the season on a high with Ole Miss.

How has Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss fared in the 2023 CFB season?

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels are second in the SEC West with an 8-2 record. They are only behind the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are 9-1.

Ole Miss suffered its second defeat of the season in Week 11, losing 52-17 to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. The Rebels' most recent loss could put paid to their hopes of winning their division.

However, the Rebels have two games remaining and will want to finish with 10 wins on the season. Their next game is against the ULM Warhawks in Week 12 on Saturday.