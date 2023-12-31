Lane Kiffin celebrates Peach Bowl win with GF Sally Rychlak as Ole Miss thrash Penn State 38-25: "Great scoreboard in this pic"

In a triumphant finale to the 2023 season, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin celebrated a resounding victory in the Peach Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Rebels dominated the game with a final score of 38-25, showcasing their prowess on the field.

Adding a personal touch to the celebration, Kiffin was joined by his girlfriend, Sally Rychlak, an Ole Miss alumnus and current Major Gift Officer at SMU. Kiffin captured the moment with a post-game photo, captioned:

"#38-25 Great scoreboard in this pic!!!"

Historic season finish and Dart's standout performance

The Peach Bowl triumph marked a historic finish to Ole Miss's season under Lane Kiffin's leadership, culminating with an 11-2 record—the best in the Kiffin era. This achievement, the first 11-win season in program history, solidifies the team's dominant position in college football.

Jaxson Dart, in his second season as the team's starting quarterback, showcased his skills, accumulating 2,985 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in the regular season. His outstanding Peach Bowl performance not only contributed to the victory, but also Dart hinted at a potential Heisman-worthy 2024 campaign.

Dominant Ole Miss Offense Shines under Lane Kiffin

The Peach Bowl showcased Ole Miss's offensive facility as they outplayed Penn State in a thrilling showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Despite a shaky start with Penn State's early lead, the Rebels orchestrated a remarkable 38-14 run, securing their victory.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart emerged as a key figure, completing 25 of 40 passes for an impressive 379 yards and 3 touchdowns. His exceptional performance, complemented by the offensive trio of tight end Caden Prieskorn, wideout Tre Harris and running back Quinshon Judkins, propelled Ole Miss to amass 540 offensive yards.

While the Rebels' offense commanded attention, the defensive unit, under the guidance of coordinator Pete Golding, played a pivotal role in the l triumph.Overcoming early challenges, the defense made crucial adjustments in the second half, forcing three consecutive three-and-outs.

Zxavian Harris's field goal block and Jared Ivey's fumble recovery added finesse to a defense that limited Penn State to just 8 points in the second half.

The collective effort of the Rebels underscored their dominance in the Peach Bowl and solidified their standing as a powerhouse in college football.

