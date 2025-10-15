"Lane Kiffin cooking Kirby Smart like Thanksgiving dinner": CFB fans have wild reaction to Ole Miss HC trolling Georgia coach on live TV

College football fans wildly reacted to Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's response to a reporter's question about his Georgia counterpart Kirby Smart ahead of their highly anticipated clash on Oct. 18 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.Kiffin was asked in a press conference on Monday about who burns more calories between them. His response was a sly take on Smart's physical attributes that could trigger some animosity in Saturday's showdown.“I don’t know,” Kiffin said. “That’s a good question. I walked by the TV and saw his press conference today. Doesn’t look like he’s burned too many calories. But he does have a lot of energy games and he coaches really passionate.&quot;Fans poked fun at Kiffin's comments about Smart, with one user thinking about what the Ole Miss coach would do to his Georgia rival on Thanksgiving next month.&quot;Kiffin cooking Smart like Thanksgiving dinner 🦃🔥,&quot; the fan wrote on X.Another fan described how Kiffin could be in press conferences as a way to get into the head of his rival coach.The Goal Line Grind @theGLgrindLINKKiffin is unhinged sometimes 😂Others poked fun at the Georgia coach's actions in last week's win over Auburn, where he was caught on camera apparently gesturing for a timeout, only to ask the referees later to give the timeout back to them as he was cheering up his team.Matthew Sanchez @Matthew08502981LINKI thought he was burning a lot of calories with how he was running to the refs to convince them to overturn the touchdown and say he wasn’t making a timeout motion with his handDavid @mindofmurphyLINKlol @Lane_Kiffin just can't help himself... time to end the Kirby Smart thing and all his tricky bs he pulls we beat them and now Ole Miss will finish them off then we'll see Ole Miss at the SEC championship ROLL TIDEOther users seemed to have fun with Lane Kiffin's antics during press conferences and some hailed him for delivering such comments that could become viral in the coming days.Roman Trotsko @trotskomainLINKLane Kiffin stays undefeated in press conferences. The man is absolutely ruthless with these comments.Buzz Drew @BeanBeeInternLINKKiffin’s in midseason trolling form alreadyDirk Hansen @DirkWHansenLINKHilarious! Kiffin is awesome, lol…WagerBoner @wagerbonerLINKTHIS LEAGUE. Lane is the ultimate troll. I love itCarolina Connect @CarolinaConectLINKI hate Lane but I respect coaches who aren’t afraid to talk shit lolJim Mack @iamjimmackLINKThis is why Lane Kiffin is awesomeArisenX @arifhossen1620LINKlegendDavid McKinzie @mckinzie_d12064LINKLove that comment! Let’s go!JoeLoDawg206 @JoeLoDawgLINKYou gotta like Coach Kiffin!🤣Chug Shafe @chugfilaLINKAs a Georgia fan, I laughed out loud in my car by myself hearing thisAdam Hartsell @AdamHartsell77LINKKiffin is a SEC treasure. He's Spurrier 2.0...love this guy. This is coming from a die-hard Vol fanSaturday's game marks the third straight meeting of both teams in Lane Kiffin's six-season tenure as Ole Miss coach. Georgia won the first game 52-17 in 2023, but the Rebels exacted revenge last year with a 28-10 victory.Lane Kiffin pays respects to Kirby Smart's legacy in GeorgiaAbove all the funny comments he delivered in the press conference, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin complimented the veteran tactician for being the prime example of poise under pressure, especially in close games and hostile situations.&quot;Kirby does an amazing job over time of winning close games and winning in different styles depending on what’s going on,&quot; Kiffin said of Georgia coach Kirby Smart. &quot;It’s why he’s one of the greatest coaches ever. That’s coaching really well. A lot of good players, but coaching really well in situations and being really hard to beat.&quot;No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 in SEC) stakes its unbeaten record against No. 9 Georgia (5-1, 3-1 in SEC) in a showdown that could shake up the AP Top 25 poll and the college football playoff picture after the end of the game.Ole Miss will count on quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who has passed for 1,286 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception. Georgia will counter Chambliss with signal-caller Gunner Stockton, who has compiled 1,264 passing yards with six TDs and one INT.