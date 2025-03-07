Lane Kiffin drops 5-word reaction to Ole Miss beating Tennessee in thrilling matchup

Lane Kiffin had a five-word reaction after the Ole Miss men's basketball team edged past Tennessee in an intense showdown.

The closely contested game at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford saw Ole Miss defeat No. 4 Tennessee 78-76. Tennessee, the away team, left with a 24-6 record, while Ole Miss improved to 21-9. While the Volunteers led 41-36 at halftime, the Rebels surged in the second half, outscoring them 42-35 to secure the win.

The Ole Miss football head coach then took to Instagram Stories following the game, sharing a snapshot from the victory with the caption:

“LGF!!!!! We beat them again!!”

Screenshot, via Instagram/ @thereallanekiffin.

His daughter Landry, a passionate supporter of Ole Miss, attended the game alongside her aunt, Heidi Kiffin. Meanwhile, Kiffin’s other daughter, Presley, 18, is set to play volleyball at USC.

Lane Kiffin is out of excuses as Ole Miss faces a favorable 2025 schedule

As for the Ole Miss football team, they enter the 2025 season with a relatively easy schedule, raising expectations for Lane Kiffin. With a path that could lead to College Football Playoff contention, the Rebels must capitalize on their favorable slate.

Despite finishing 9-3 last season and just missing the playoffs, Ole Miss now faces one of the SEC’s most manageable schedules. According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly and his SP+ rankings, Ole Miss has the nation’s 23rd-hardest schedule - but within the SEC, it ranks as the third easiest, behind only Tennessee and Missouri.

Connelly's analysis suggests that an average top-five team would be expected to win slightly more than nine games against this schedule.

The only truly daunting road game is against Georgia, while key SEC showdowns against LSU, South Carolina, and Florida will take place in Oxford. Last season, the Rebels lost to LSU and Florida on the road, but the home-field advantage this time presents a different opportunity.

Given this schedule, even a weaker Ole Miss team should be expected to win at least eight or nine games. The biggest question remains:

Can Kiffin’s squad deliver in marquee home matchups? The South Carolina game, in particular, will prove to be a potential litmus test.

