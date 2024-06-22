Photo: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin shares sunny selfie with son Knox Kiffin during CFB off-season

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has been in the spotlight throughout his coaching career as he scaled the college football and NFL ladders. Outside the field, Kiffin has three children that he holds dear to his heart: two daughters, Landry and Presley, and one son, Knox Kiffin, with his first wife, Layla Reaves, whom he divorced in 2016.

While he mostly appears in his daughter Landry's social media posts, the Ole Miss coach recently shared a sunny picture of himself and his son Knox on his Instagram stories, seemingly enjoying a relaxing off-season.

Take a look at the photo here:

Kiffin's IG stories

Knox Kiffin is a high-school quarterback and was born in 2009 during his father's eventful tenure as coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. Knox has already received offers from Arkansas State and SMU for the class of 2028, with the full support of his father.

Lane Kiffin turned down a job offer for his daughter

Lane Kiffin especially shares a close bond with his daughter, Landry Kiffin, who regularly features him in her social media clips that have gone viral and have been branded "Kiffin Moments" by college football fans.

Landry was born in 2005 when Kiffin was the coach of the USC Trojans. Last year, the Ole Miss coach was the subject of interest for the Auburn Tigers' head coach job, with talks held over him taking the position, although he ultimately decided to stay in Oxford.

During an interview with The Sentinel, Kiffin admitted that his daughter influenced his decision to stay with the Rebels.

“When Landry asked me to stay at Ole Miss for her, I did," Lane Kiffin said. "When she asked me to get on stage for her, I did. High school graduation party in the backyard.

“I’ve made a lot of decisions in my life based on what served me first. That’s where the major change came, realizing it’s not about me, it’s about (Landry).”

Kiffin has continued to make appearances on Landry's social media pages. She announced last year that she would join the university where her father is so well regarded.

