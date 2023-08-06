When Lane Kiffin's daughter left Ole Miss HC short of words with her $721 purchase at Zara

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has become an internet sensation due to his daughter Landry's cheeky prank videos involving him. One of the most viral ones was a prank on her doting father when they went out shopping together.

Landry is Layla and Lane Kiffin's daughter. She was 10 years old when they got divorced. Her numerous social media videos show a close bond between father and daughter.

The video shows Kiffin's reaction when Landry reveals the price tag of a piece of clothing at Zara during a shopping expedition. When Lane sees the $721 price tag, he mockingly checks his pulse.

Landry has accumulated a massive following on her social media platforms. She has 51,000 TikTok and 11,000 Instagram followers.

She who was born in 2005 and is Kiffin's eldest child. It was recently revealed that she would attend college at Ole Miss.

Kiffin has expressed his affection for his daughter several times and even revealed that he turned down the Auburn job because of her. A video of him rocking out with a band at her graduation party earned him cool dad points as well.

“When Landry asked me to stay at Ole Miss for her, I did," Kiffin said. "When she asked me to get on stage for her, I did. High school graduation party in the backyard."

“I’ve made a lot of decisions in my life based on what served me first," Lane Kiffin said. "That’s where the major change came, realizing it’s not about me, it’s about (Landry).”

Landry's hilarious videos starring Lane Kiffin never fail to amuse. Another viral one was the one where she tricked the Ole Miss coach into believing a cat was stuck in some vents.

Lane Kiffin's controversies

The Ole Miss coach found himself in hot water after comments he made about the current NIL deals that have enveloped college sports.

"We've got professional sports, except with no salary cap or luxury tax, and the result is myriad 'issues' for coaches. That's the world we live in," Kiffin said. "But at the same time, I don't think that's really good for college football. These massive overhauls of rosters every year really is not in the best interest of college football."

Kiffin's comments about legalized cheating didn't go down too well with college sports fans and analysts, and after Ole Miss' activities in the transfer portal, he was reminded about his remarks.

Justin Tinsley @JustinTinsley Those Lane Kiffin comments about “legalized cheating” always lacked context. But damn did they age like milk this week. It’s all about money, and the players are far from the only ones who want their share. If anything, they’re still at the bottom of the totem pole.

Lane Kiffin isn't ever far from a controversial comment or an adorable moment with his daughter.