Lane Kiffin drops hilarious reaction to USC coach's unfiltered rant

Ole Miss Rebels football head coach Lane Kiffin was stunned by Rob Ryan's rant during is USC press conference.

The USC Trojans hired Ryan as their assistant head coach for defense/linebackers. He has spent decades coaching in college and the NFL and is known for being a solid defense coach. However, during his press conference, he had a unique rant.

“Watch where we finish this year,” Ryan said. “This guy [Lynn] is special. He’s special, he knows how to get it done. He’s a great communicator, great teacher, he’s fun to be around. He makes everybody better, including the coaches. We’ll see. I’m looking forward to the – what do you call it, spring ball or whatever? I can’t wait.

“We’re gonna go against the best? Oh, good. Bring it on. Let’s see. I can’t wait to see that little JUCO kid from Hutch – bam, we’re gonna get after you. But anyway, it’ll be great. We’re excited.”

Ryan's rant went viral on social media for how energetic and enthusiastic he was.

After the rant, Lane Kiffin took to social media to share a hilarious reaction to Ryan's press conference.

"Someone sent me and said is this real or A.I. I said that’s definitely real Just Rob being Rob. Should have his own TV show," Kiffin wrote.

After Rob Ryan's introductory press conference, many fans had similar reactions as Kiffin as they believed he is funny and could be a reality TV star.

However, Ryan is focused on helping USC turn around its defense and compete in the Big Ten in 2025.

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss building off of 'statement' bowl game win

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss entered 2024 with hopes of winning the SEC and competing for a national championship.

However, that didn't happen as Ole Miss failed to make the playoffs and instead played Duke in the Gator Bowl where the Rebels won 52-20. Kiffin said that was a statement win and something they can build off of going into 2025.

"The rest of the day was a really big statement about these guys," Kiffin said, via SI. "Not just how good of a team they are with 10 wins, and all 10 wins are double-digit wins, but these are games that a lot of teams struggle to show up for.

"Players opt out, or even if they don't, you've seen some teams that were really good teams struggle in a non-playoff bowl game. Really pleased for our guys to show up. It was great to see."

The Rebels once again enter 2025 with expectations of competing for a playoff spot and being a national title contender. Ole Miss has the 11th-best odds of winning the national title at +2500.

