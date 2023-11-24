Lane Kiffin flaunts Ole Miss' success with GF Sally Raychlack in latest snap after Egg Bowl showdown

Lane Kiffin ended the regular season with a win in the Egg Bowl against rivals Mississippi State. The Ole Miss head coach finished yet another season with 10 wins and decided to show it off to the world. And he also included his girlfriend Sally Raychlack in the showoff on social media.

Kiffin took to X to upload a picture of Raychlack celebrating the Rebels' victory in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving Day. He added his team's season record in the caption, as the Rebels start their wait for the postseason

Here is the snap of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s girlfriend Sally Raychlack and the message he sent across the college football world.

“10-2,” Kiffin wrote on X.

This is the Rebel’s second 10-win season in three years under Kiffin. They last achieved this feat in 2021.

The Rebels won eight games and lost five last season, including the Egg Bowl clash with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. But they have bounced back this season with 10 wins, a 17-7 Egg Bowl win over the Bulldogs, and a second-place finish in the SEC West, behind divisional champions - Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kiffin divorced his ex-wife Layla Kiffin in 2016. He started dating Sally Raychlack after his breakup with Jennifer Dardano. But who is Raychlack?

Who is Sally Raychlack?

Sally Raychlack is from Memphis, Tennessee, and is an Ole Miss alum. She graduated from the University of Mississippi with a degree in marketing back in 2019, just before Lane Kiffin joined the Rebels football program as the head coach.

She is currently working with the Southern Methodist University as a Major Gifts Officer.

The couple did not make their relationship public until very recently, when Kiffin wished her on the National Girlfriend Day, back in August. But they might have been dating for a while now. She regularly attends Ole Miss games and cheers for her alma mater from the stands.

The Rebels have played well under Kiffin but he almost left the program in the offseason. He was in talks with the Auburn Tigers to make a switch, but then decided to turn down the offer due to his daughter.

Lane Kiffin will now prepare for the Bowl game and try to get some silverware to end the season. Will he succeed in his quest?