Who is Lane Kiffin's girlfriend, Sally Rychlak? Exploring the Ole Miss HC's personal life and current relationship status

Lane Kiffin’s love life has always been exciting. The Ole Miss football head coach is again the talk of the town after posting a picture with his new girlfriend, Sally Rychlak, on Twitter with the caption:

“Happy #National Girlfriend Day."

It surprised many that Kiffin has a new girlfriend, which means he is no longer with Jennifer Dardano. Before he dated Dardano, Kiffin was married to Layla Reaves from 2004 to 2016. They have three children together, and Kiffin has a good relationship with his children.

However, who is Kiffin’s new girlfriend is the question most people keep asking. Sally Rychlak is an alumnus of the University of Mississippi, where she graduated with a degree in marketing in 2019. Rychlak is presently a Major Gifts Officer at Southern Methodist University.

Rychlak is from Memphis, Tennessee, where she attended St. Agnes Academy before proceeding to Ole Miss. At Mississippi, she was a member of the Student Marketing Association, Alpha Kappa Psi. She was also in the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society, Phi Kappa Phi, and Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honor Society.

As an undergraduate student, she was an orientation leader and a development associate for the School of Business. After she earned a marketing degree from Ole Miss in 2019, she went ahead to work as a Pure Barre instructor in Oxford, Mississippi, for four years. She resumed her role as a Major Gift Officer at SMU in 2023.

When did Lane Kiffin and Sally Rychlak start dating?

Although they did not announce it until very recently, Kiffin and Rychlak have been dating for a while now. Rychlak pictures of them together on Kiffin’s birthday in May with the caption:

“Happy birthday @Lane_Kiffin. Maybe this is the year you can beat me in a 40yd dash.”

Sally Rychlak @SallyRychlak Maybe this is the year you can beat me in a 40yd dash Happy birthday @Lane_KiffinMaybe this is the year you can beat me in a 40yd dash pic.twitter.com/YhaWLi3R7K

Rychlak also looks pretty close to Lane Kiffin’s family already. She was pictured with Kiffin’s dog, Juice, in another girlfriends’ day picture on Twitter. Given how close Kiffin is to his kids, it is fair to think Rychlak has already been introduced to them.

What is certain is that Rychlak will be in the stands cheering for Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the coming college football season. Being an Ole Miss alumnus, it’s easy to say where her allegiance lies.