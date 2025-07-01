Lane Kiffin loads 2026 roster with elite talents as four-Star EDGE Landon Barnes commits to Ole Miss over Ohio State

Four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes announced on Monday that he has committed to Ole Miss. The Duncanville High School (Duncanville, Texas) standout chose Lane Kiffin's program over finalists Ohio State and Washington.

“Felt like home. Can’t wait to go work!” Barnes told On3's Hayes Fawcett following his commitment.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound prospect mainly lines up as a three-point defensive end but might ultimately fit even better as a two-point edge rusher. 247Sports praised his strong play at the point of attack and noted his effective bull rush technique, especially with his powerful inside hand.

Barnes played a key role in helping Duncanville reach the Texas 6A Division I State Semifinals in 2024. Looking ahead, he is optimistic about what is in store for Kiffin’s program.

“I am from Louisiana, I know about SEC football and Ole Miss is playing great,” Barnes told On3. “The staff and the players are like-minded, they compete hard and they are going to win big games. Ole Miss develops players and the program is moving up.”

Barness is the No. 18 edge rusher in the 2026 class, the No. 22 player in Texas and the No. 139 player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Landon Barnes praises Ole Miss DL coach Randall Joyner

Landon Barnes was offered by Ole Miss in February and made an official visit in June. Defensive line coach Randall Joyner was his lead recruiter and played a big role behind his decision to choose the Rebels.

“Coach Joyner, he’s a great coach," Barnes told Rivals. "He’s also cool with my trainer over at Texas, they’re real cool. So when I went up there and saw the drills they were doing, it reminded me how close they are.

"It shows that we can connect on that level right there and he coaches with so much energy. That’s the type of coaching that I need.”

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding and other members of the staff also played key roles in bringing Barnes on board. With Barnes’ commitment, the Rebels now have 10 recruits in their 2026 class, which is ranked No. 20 nationally. He will join three-star prospect Carmelow Reed from Illinois in the Rebels’ linebacker group.

