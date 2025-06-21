Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry gives sneak peek to her all-girls lake trip via latest IG story

Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry, is pretty active on social media. On Saturday, she provided a life update to her fans on Instagram, where she is enjoying a beautiful lake trip, along with her "gal-pals." The girls are afloat on a tiny floater in the lake, as they strike a pose to the camera.

Ad

"Lake trip," Landry captioned the post.

Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry gives a sneak peek of her all-girls lake trip via her latest Instagram Story - Image via Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last month, she was about to record a TikTok video when her dog, "Bubba," stole the limelight. While Landry was walking and recording the video, she laid down the camera, and in that instant, Bubba jumped in front of it, and the netizens took notice of the wholesome moment.

Ad

Trending

Although some commented on her attire, most of the people were fixated on the German Shepherd.

"Everyone needs a German Shepherd," Landry further wrote.

Landry is a sophomore at the University of Mississippi, pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate. Although Lane Kiffin had received an offer from the Auburn Tigers, Landry had a hand in her dad's decision to stay at Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin also has a son, Knox, who is a Class of 2028 quarterback. In 2016, the Rebels' coach and his wife, Layla, separated. Knox stayed with his mother in California and attended Palos Verdes High School.

Ad

Since then, the duo has rekindled, and Knox moved to Mississippi, joining Oxford High School for his sophomore year, landing right back in Ole Miss' backyard, under his dad's tutelage.

Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin praised by rival Paul Finebaum

Lane Kiffin started his coaching career with USC, where he was the offensive coordinator from 2006 to 2007. The next season, he made his NFL coaching debut with the Oakland Raiders and, further down the line, had coaching stints with the Tennessee Vols, Alabama and Florida Atlantic. In 2019, he became the head coach at Ole Miss.

Ad

But in 2010, Kiffin got himself into a feud with analyst Paul Finebaum, where he blamed the journalist for losing his job at USC. However, recently, Finebaum supported Kiffin, following the slew of criticism he received for his program's struggles.

"I know a lot of people, including my friend Mike Bratton, just want to bash Kiffin for what didn't happen last year," Firebaum said on June 14.

Ad

"But the fact that Ole Miss was in a position to get to a playoff, I think, was pretty remarkable. I think they should have. But, ultimately, you can't throw away games."

The Rebels lost to the Florida Gators and missed their spot in the newly expanded College Football Playoff, and Lane Kiffin bore the brunt of the harsh criticism.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More