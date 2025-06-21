  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry gives sneak peek to her all-girls lake trip via latest IG story

Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry gives sneak peek to her all-girls lake trip via latest IG story

By Insiya Johar
Published Jun 21, 2025 17:07 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Mississippi State at Mississippi - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Mississippi State at Mississippi - Source: Imagn

Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry, is pretty active on social media. On Saturday, she provided a life update to her fans on Instagram, where she is enjoying a beautiful lake trip, along with her "gal-pals." The girls are afloat on a tiny floater in the lake, as they strike a pose to the camera.

Ad
"Lake trip," Landry captioned the post.
Lane Kiffin&#039;s daughter Landry gives a sneak peek of her all-girls lake trip via her latest Instagram Story - Image via Instagram
Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry gives a sneak peek of her all-girls lake trip via her latest Instagram Story - Image via Instagram

Last month, she was about to record a TikTok video when her dog, "Bubba," stole the limelight. While Landry was walking and recording the video, she laid down the camera, and in that instant, Bubba jumped in front of it, and the netizens took notice of the wholesome moment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Although some commented on her attire, most of the people were fixated on the German Shepherd.

"Everyone needs a German Shepherd," Landry further wrote.

Landry is a sophomore at the University of Mississippi, pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate. Although Lane Kiffin had received an offer from the Auburn Tigers, Landry had a hand in her dad's decision to stay at Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin also has a son, Knox, who is a Class of 2028 quarterback. In 2016, the Rebels' coach and his wife, Layla, separated. Knox stayed with his mother in California and attended Palos Verdes High School.

Ad

Since then, the duo has rekindled, and Knox moved to Mississippi, joining Oxford High School for his sophomore year, landing right back in Ole Miss' backyard, under his dad's tutelage.

Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin praised by rival Paul Finebaum

Lane Kiffin started his coaching career with USC, where he was the offensive coordinator from 2006 to 2007. The next season, he made his NFL coaching debut with the Oakland Raiders and, further down the line, had coaching stints with the Tennessee Vols, Alabama and Florida Atlantic. In 2019, he became the head coach at Ole Miss.

Ad

But in 2010, Kiffin got himself into a feud with analyst Paul Finebaum, where he blamed the journalist for losing his job at USC. However, recently, Finebaum supported Kiffin, following the slew of criticism he received for his program's struggles.

"I know a lot of people, including my friend Mike Bratton, just want to bash Kiffin for what didn't happen last year," Firebaum said on June 14.
Ad
"But the fact that Ole Miss was in a position to get to a playoff, I think, was pretty remarkable. I think they should have. But, ultimately, you can't throw away games."

The Rebels lost to the Florida Gators and missed their spot in the newly expanded College Football Playoff, and Lane Kiffin bore the brunt of the harsh criticism.

About the author
Insiya Johar

Insiya Johar

Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism.

Know More

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications