Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry shows off her elegant style in latest photoshoot

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin wrapped up another 10-win season last year despite the Rebels falling short of the college football playoffs. The Rebels' coach was frequently supported by his family during games, and more specifically, his eldest daughter, Landry Kiffin, who attended several games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

On Tuesday, Landry posted a series of pictures on Instagram of herself during a photoshoot. She captioned the post:

"shoot for @blakemccollum @ifeelprettybykb," Landry Kiffin wrote.

Landry Kiffin studies real estate at the University of Mississippi and was a huge part of the reason why Lane Kiffin opted against taking the Auburn Tigers job and staying in Oxford last year.

Lane Kiffin credits Oxford for evolving family life

In a clip posted on the Ole Miss Instagram page on Monday, Lane Kiffin hailed the direction that his family life has taken since he moved to Oxford to become the Rebels' coach.

"This has been a big change for me coming here,” Lane Kiffin said. “Now two kids — one moving here, one already moved here. One in high school, one in college. I got to see Oxford through a different lens because I was initially here just as the head coach. Then, I got to see it as a parent.

"I got to see the value of the people here and how they would treat people in the community. That really helped me change a lot, too. I would say I always kind of moved fast. Lived in L.A., lived in South Florida. Come here; it’s a lot slower, and that was really good for me. It’s been an awesome time.”

Last year, the Ole Miss coach said he had reconciled with his ex-wife Layla, with whom he has three children: Landry, Presley and Knox Kiffin. The pair appeared together during their children's birthdays and in holiday pictures before the coach revealed that his wife and son, Knox, would be moving to Oxford to reunite the family this year.

The Ole Miss coach also showed his support for his other daughter, Presley Kiffin, who officially committed to the USC Trojans to play volleyball. The Ole Miss coach reposted her acceptance packet on X and tagged USC with a fight-on emoji. He was an assistant there under former coach Pete Carroll (2001-2006) before he became the Trojans' head coach between 2010 and 2013.

Lane Kiffin has hinted at recruiting his son, Knox Kiffin, who is a quarterback in the Class of 2028 and moved to Oxford to start school there to complete the Kiffin clan.

