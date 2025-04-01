Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry shows off her sparkling dress filled with roses via latest IG post

Landry Kiffin, Lane Kiffin’s daughter, has become a sort of Instagram sensation. While her father prepares for the upcoming season as the Ole Miss Rebels coach, Landry is making the most of her sophomore year in college.

On Tuesday on Instagram, Kiffin posted a series of pictures wearing a floral dress with some of her sorority sisters. She also left a very short message on the post.

“formal🌷,” Landry Kiffin wrote.

In the post, Landry Kiffin wore a golden dress with some roses in different tones. She also posed with different sisters from her sorority.

Landry has made an impact with her fashion sense and style since her arrival at Ole Miss, and even in the offseason, she still finds a way to keep her game up.

As Lane Kiffin prepares for the 2025 season, his daughter Landry Kiffin is studying for her bachelor's in business administration in real estate at the same school. From the looks of her Instagram posts, she is having a blast in Oxford.

As Landry Kiffin enjoys life at Ole Miss, father Lane retained most of his staff

Lane Kiffin may have finally found some continuity in his coaching staff heading into the 2025 season. Despite having coached the Rebels for four seasons already, Kiffin has rarely been able to keep all three coordinators on the staff. That will happen this year.

Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis and defensive coordinator Pete Golding are staying in Oxford after the Rebels' 10-3 season in 2024.

"Here, it's rare," Kiffin said on Tuesday. "I don't think we ever have. There was a run here, I think until last year, where we never had all three coordinators back with 10 coaches.

"That's great. That also says a lot about the program and where we're at. A number of these guys had great opportunities to leave and chose to stay and love living here and love where the program is going.”

The team will have to adjust to losing several key players at different spots. Jaxson Dart, Walter Nolan, Princely Umanmielen, Trey Amos and Jared Ivey are among the players leaving Oxford for the NFL draft. Kiffin will have to find a way to integrate new talent and translate it to the field.

Ole Miss will look to build on the success of the 2024 season when they were close to making it to the College Football Playoff. The Rebels will open the season at home on Aug. 30 against the Georgia State Panthers.

