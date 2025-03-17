Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry shares warm pictures with her best friends via latest IG post

Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry Kiffin, posted spring break vignettes on social media. She is studying for a degree in college while her father serves as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels football team, a role he has had since 2020.

On Monday, Landry Kiffin posted on Instagram, reflecting on her exciting holiday in Mexico. The chain of photos had clips of her posing with friends as she showcased various outfits. Lane Kiffin's daughter also displayed the different things they engaged in, for instance, Yoga at the beach.

"My ppl," Landry wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Landry Kiffin is currently pursuing her Bachelors of Business Administration in Real Estate at the University of Mississippi. Around two years ago, Lane Kiffin received a job to become the head coach of the Auburn Tigers. However, it was reported that his daughter played an important role in him staying with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Lane Kiffin's daughter is currently in her sophomore year. Her dad had been divorced from her mom, Layla, since 2016. However, the two have worked through the divorce and have rekindled their relationship. The Ole Miss head coach had also shared an Instagram story of Layla inspecting their new home at Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry expresses excitement about her new fitness journey

Last month, Lane Kiffin's daughter announced a new milestone in her fitness journey. On Instagram, she announced her new role as a Pilates instructor for Power Movement Pilates.

She shared a post made by the studio's IG page announcing the news while giving a bit of information about her life. It also included a photo of her sitting alongside different pieces of equipment for Pilates.

"Hi! My name is Landry Kiffin, and I am currently studying Real Estate at Ole Miss! While unsure what Pilates would entail at first, it quickly became my favorite way to build strength, improve flexibility, and feel more confident each day."

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to share this experience with everyone and grateful to be a part of the team at Power Movement," the caption on the photo read.

Her dad went on to post her Pilates schedule on social media. Her introductory class was on February 25, and it takes place regularly from Monday to Sunday. The post also included the address of her classes- 5-8 Easel Street Taylor, MS 38673.

