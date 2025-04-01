Lane Kiffin's son Knox has 2-word reaction to Dillon Gabriel's latest offseason clip on IG

Dillon Gabriel left a lasting mark on Oregon, leading the Ducks to the College Football Playoff and earning a spot as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Now, he faces a different draft outlook than past Oregon quarterbacks like Marcus Mariota (2015), Justin Herbert (2020) and Bo Nix (2023). If selected, Gabriel would be the 16th Oregon QB drafted and the fourth in the last 11 years.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ducks coach Lane Kiffin’s son, Knox, had a two-word reaction to Gabriel’s latest offseason clip. On Monday, the signal-caller shared a high-quality video of his training routine. The footage showed him tying his Air Jordans, soaking in an ice bath, polishing a football and grinding through intense drills.

With full swagger, he launched deep throws, showed off his diet, relaxed, and got back to work. The clip ended with the word “dif·fer·ent,” followed by its definition: “not the same as another or each other; unlike in nature, form or quality.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Knox Kiffin commented:

“So him.”

Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden reacted with:

“Zzzzzz.”

Screenshot, via Instagram

As Gabriel prepares for the draft, some scouts question his height. At 5-foot-11, he draws comparisons to Baker Mayfield, Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa. However, he welcomes the scrutiny:

Ad

"I'm not for everyone," Gabriel said, according to Reuters. "I challenge everyone just to watch the tape, you see the evolution 2019 until now, the growth I've made physically and mentally.

“Even my throwing motion -- you see how polished and how detailed it has been. I'm confident in my tape, whether it's good or bad, I think you can learn from that and most importantly how I've responded."

Ad

Dillon Gabriel isn’t rated highly

The 2025 NFL draft is just over three weeks away, marking the end of a yearlong process for analysts and an even longer one for scouts.

In CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards' mock draft, Dillon Gabriel (5-foot-11, 205 pounds) isn’t rated highly, mainly due to his smaller frame.

This year’s quarterback class lacks prospects known for pinpoint accuracy or experience in a pro-style system, putting Gabriel in a unique spot. Per Edwards, a Day 3 selection seems the most likely outcome for the Oklahoma and UCF transfer.

Also Read: "Bro was declaring for the other draft": Fans in splits over Dillon Gabriel's viral hoops video amid NFL Draft rumors

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback