Lane Kiffin’s son, Knox, celebrates Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen landing up in Arizona

Former Ole Miss defensive lineman Walter Nolen was one of the Rebels' standout players last season as they completed a second consecutive 10-win season. On draft night, Nolen was picked No. 16 overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

Ad

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's son, Knox Kiffin hyped up Nolen being picked in the draft, on Instagram stories. He reposted the Cardinals' graphic with the caption:

"LFG," Knox Kiffin wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kiffin's IG stories

Knox Kiffin also hyped up Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart who was picked No. 25 overall by the New York Giants as the second quarterback off the board after Cam Ward was picked No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans.

Ad

Trending

Kiffin's IG stories

Walter Nolen relishes Cardinals' battle

While speaking to reporters after the Arizona Cardinals had picked him with the No. 16 pick, Walter Nolen revealed how he intends to approach the battle for a place on the roster next season.

Ad

“The Cardinals took a chance on me, and I'm blessed for that,” Walter Nolen said. “Can't wait to get there. I know the competition level in the room is going to be great. I know I've got some good vets in front of me so I can't wait to compete. I'd just say I'm a unicorn to sum it up. I can do whatever for you in any given situation, as long as I get the right coaching. I can take it from there.

Ad

“Out of everybody, Arizona actually wanted to get to know me,” Nolen said. “They didn't think nothing of what people were saying about me. They came straight to the source. That's the type of person I am, I'm a straightforward person.”

Nolen started his college football career for the Texas A&M Aggies before entering the transfer portal in 2023 and playing for coach Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels for one season. Last season, he tallied 48 tackles, three passes defended, 6.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries for the Rebels.

Ad

After being picked by the Cardinals, Walter Nolen received high praise from former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, who said on ESPN's Draft show:

“When he (Nolen) wants to play, he's probably as good as anybody in this draft as an inside player."

Walter Nolen showed a marked improvement from his past two seasons as an Aggie, registering 66 tackles, five sacks, one fumble recovery, one pass breakup and one forced fumble in 22 games (14 starts) before entering the transfer portal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.