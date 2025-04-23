Lane Kiffin’s son Knox Kiffin drops a 4-word message for Jaxson Dart ahead of the 2025 draft

Knox Kiffin, the son of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, is an aspiring high school quarterback hoping to one day play in the SEC. After Lane reunited with his ex-wife Layla, the family moved to Oxford, Mississippi, where Knox now lives with his dad.

In 2024, quarterback Jaxson Dart had an excellent season in Kiffin’s fast-paced offense, throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also added more on the ground and was named First-Team All-SEC. Now, Dart is set for the NFL, with several teams closely evaluating him.

On Wednesday, Knox showed his support for Dart with a 4-word message on Instagram. Referring to Dart’s jersey number, he wrote:

“Go be great 2.”

Knox Kiffin's IG story

Jaxson Dart will stay home for the NFL draft

This year, the NFL only invited players who are almost guaranteed to be picked early, so Jaxson Dart’s choice to stay home for the selection process led some to believe that he might not be selected in the first round.

In an interview on the “Up & Adams” show with Kay Adams, Dart said his decision not to attend the draft has nothing to do with draft predictions.

"I'm gonna do it back home in Utah," Dart said on Tuesday. "I just felt like, for me, I have a big family; I have a lot of people who have supported me along this journey. Green Bay is not the easiest place to get to, so I kinda wanted to have all my people there, everyone that has been in my corner."

Some experts think Dart will be taken early, while others believe he might fall to the second round. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicts the LA Rams will select Dart at No. 26, noting that coach Sean McVay could develop him into a future starter, especially with Matthew Stafford nearing the end of his career.

Daniel Jeremiah from NFL Network sees Dart going to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21, while Dane Brugler from The Athletic expects him to slide to the second round, going to the Cleveland Browns at No. 33. Many other draft experts also view the Steelers as a likely destination.

