NFL Draft Rumors: Jaxson Dart gains momentum as three top first-round teams eye Ole Miss QB

Jaxson Dart has steadily been climbing up the draft boards after he led the Ole Miss Rebels to a 10-3 campaign and a Gator Bowl victory over Duke last season. He recorded 4,279 yards and 29 TDs passing while being honored as a First-Team All-SEC.

On Wednesday, NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler talked about how Dart has been gaining a lot of momentum as a first-round prospect. He highlighted how opinions are divided about the Ole Miss quarterback being a top-15 prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. However, Fowler also added that he won't be 'surprised' if Dart goes early on Day 1.

Fowler then predicted the three potential landing spots for Dart. According to him, the New Orleans Saints (No. 9), the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21), and the New York Giants (No. 3) have been rumored to have interest in acquiring the Ole Miss quarterback.

Analyst Peter Schrager believes Dart could also go before Colorado star Shedeur Sanders in the draft. On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's 'Get Up', he talked about the extensive work the New York Giants put in on assessing the Ole Miss quarterback. Schrager believes this could be why the Giants might choose to go with Dart over Sanders at No. 3.

"They've done so much work and have been in the building in Ole Miss as much as the have for Shedeur Sander," Schrager said. "(Giants GM) Joe Schein has a kid at Ole Miss ... So if they take him over Shedeur Sanders ... it's because they've done just as much work on that player as they have on Shedeur."

Dart also had an impressive Combine and Pro Day performance. In Indianapolis, he received a prospect grade of 6.17, projecting him to have the potential to become a starter in the league.

Anonymous AFC GM expresses skepticism about Jaxson Dart's potential, compares him to Will Levis

Not everybody is high on the Ole Miss quarterback as an intriguing draft prospect. On Tuesday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared his notes on comments made by scouts, executives, and coaches about the top prospects.

Pelissero highlighted how an anonymous AFC GM doubted Dart to make it big in the league. He believes that the quarterback possesses good arm talent. However, his decision-making skills could be the reason for his downfall.

Dart was compared to 2023 prospect Will Levis, who has had a hard time finding his calling with the Titans.

This AFC GM suggested how Dart could thrive if he finds the right team and system that suits his play style. Nevertheless, the Ole Miss quarterback is confident in his preparations and is ready to hear his name called out in Green Bay.

