Peter Schrager claims Giants drafting Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders will not be a surprise

The New York Giants own the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. The "Big Blue" hasn't ruled out the option of drafting a quarterback despite having signed Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in free agency.

With such a high pick, they have many options, such as going for a quarterback or a defender, namely edge rusher Abdul Carter or cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

On Tuesday's edition of ESPN's "Get Up," analyst Peter Schrager said the Giants could add a fourth quarterback to the room on Thursday.

"They've done as much work and have been in the building in Ole Miss as much as they have, for Shedeur Sanders, furthermore, Joe Schein has a kid at Ole Miss. So, he's been there and around that program plenty. Eli Manning has the Ole Miss connection. .... So, if they take him over Shedeur Sanders, it's not just them throwing pun intended 'a dart' at the wall. It's because they've done just as much work on that player as they have on Shedeur."

Jaxson Dart finished his senior season with solid numbers, completing 276 of 398 pass attempts (69.3%) for 4,729 yards and 29 touchdowns. On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders completed 353 of 477 pass attempts (74.0%) for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

It remains to be seen if the Cleveland Browns go with a quarterback, too, or focus on reinforcing other positions.

NFL insider details how the Giants can affect the fate of Shedeur Sanders, Abdul Carter in the 2025 NFL draft

Abdul Carter is another option for the New York Giants at No. 3. The Penn State pass rusher is expected to be selected within the first three picks of the 2025 event, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted that the Giants' decision can make a huge impact on Carter's fate.

"The fate of Abdul Carter, to me, is just as interesting as the fate of Shedeur Sanders," Rapoport said on NFL Network on Monday (1:32). "I'm gonna go back to you mentioning the Giants potentially taking Shedeur No. 3. If that happens, then something that could be, I think, inconceivable may unfold, which is Carter not going No. 3. I would say, probably, not going No. 4 if the Patriots end up going with an offensive lineman for maybe, Will Campbell."

Rapoport added that if Carter falls to No. 5, which belongs to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the possibility of a trade would be big. There are several possible scenarios for New York, but nobody knows what they're thinking.

