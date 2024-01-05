Caleb Williams had a disappointing year with the USC Trojans this season. Nevertheless, he remains one of the top prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft. He recently took to Instagram to share his 2023 season recap with fans.

Williams came into the season as a Heisman contender, with the Trojans looking at the playoffs from the outset. He had already won the honor in 2022 and was a favorite to make it two in a row. However, the season didn't go as planned as he did not reach the dizzy heights of last season.

Here is the 2023 season recap video shared by the USC Trojans star:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Mo Jams,” Williams wrote in the caption of the video.

The recap video was an instant hit with the fans and went viral on social media. Many Instagram users complimented the QB for his performances, but the most unique reaction came from Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin's son Knox Kiffin. He re-shared the video on his Instagram story with a cryptic response.

“13,” Knox wrote on his Instagram story.

Knox Kiffin re-shared the video.

Knox Junior is himself an aspiring football player. While he is just 14 years old, the teenager is already touring a number of colleges to make a decision about his future. He was once clicked sporting the USC Trojans jersey, with his father revealing that Lincoln Riley was his favorite USC coach. He might just be the one to fill No. 13’s shoes in Los Angeles someday.

Read more: When Caleb Williams revealed he wanted to top 7-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady - “You got to set the bar high”

Is Caleb Williams headed for the NFL draft?

Caleb Williams hasn't declared for the NFL draft yet, but he still has time to do so until the deadline date of January 15. The junior QB could still choose to return for another shot at the national championship next year, as he is still eligible. However, his decision not to play in the Holiday Bowl suggests that he might be thinking about taking the leap towards professional football.

Williams wanted to complete his CV with the national title this season, but a 7-5 overall record meant that the dream remained unfulfilled. The QB had decent numbers with 3,633 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns for the team, but it wasn't enough to contend for the Heisman Trophy.

Will the star QB, who is projected to be the number one draft pick, take the leap?

Also read:Top 5 potential landing spots for Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL draft