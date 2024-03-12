Lane Kiffin's top Ole Miss prospect hit with two charges, arrested over weekend: Reports

A freshman wide receiver for the Ole Miss Rebels, Noreel White, was arrested early Sunday morning on charges of “reckless driving” and “possession of marijuana”, per Tyler Komis of Mississippi.arrests.org.

This fall in Oxford, 18-year-old White is expected to compete alongside returning players like Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins, as well as the newly added Juice Wells, acquired from the transfer portal this offseason.

However, his arrest has put the Ole Miss football program in a tough spot. White was taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with two separate charges, holding a bond of $1,000 each.

After de-committing from Arkansas last summer, White signed with the Rebels during the team’s Early Signing Day haul on Dec. 20.

He also had a commendable high school career at St. Martin High School in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, during which he registered 610 receiving yards and six touchdowns, along with 36 tackles as a defensive back.

As a wideout, he racked up 1,244 receiving yards over the last two seasons, scoring 14 touchdowns. His talent and potential were recognized with a four-star ranking by On3.

Head Coach Lane Kiffin’s Rebels are currently in the midst of spring practice, gearing up for the 2024 season opener against the Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.

Ole Miss hampered by yet another DUI arrest

According to WLBT3, another Ole Miss player Suntarine Perkins was recently arrested for driving under the influence. The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office charged the linebacker and Mississippi native with DUI and careless driving in February.

Perkins was a five-star recruit and the top player in Mississippi high school football as part of Lane Kiffin's class of 2023.

The linebacker played a significant role in Pete Golding's defense during his freshman year, recording 3.5 sacks while appearing in all 13 games.

Last season, the Rebels won 11 games, a first in the program's history.

