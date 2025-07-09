Lane Kiffin shares cheerful throwback pic with dad Monte Kiffin as a 6 Y/O kid to watch NC State takedown Wake Forest

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin shared a throwback photo with his late father, Monte Kiffin, on Wednesday. The monochromatic image showed a six-year-old Lane, wearing a Grandfather Mountain hat (matching his dad’s) in Sept. 1982.

The graphic on the image read:

“N.C. State head coach Monte Kiffin’s game plan for September 1982: Beat Wake Forest 30-0. Take son Lane, 6, to grandfather mountain.”

Monte Kiffin died on July 11, 2024, at age 84. He was one of the greatest defensive coaches in NFL history. He coached the league for nearly 30 years, including 13 years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a defensive coordinator. Monte’s units finished in the top 10 for points and yards allowed 10 times, a league record. He helped the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Lane Kiffin, who could credit his passion for football to his father, called him a “superhero” after his passing.

Lane Kiffin on his father’s passing in 2024

A few days after Monte Kiffin’s death, Late Kiffin spoke publicly during SEC Media Days 2024 in Dallas. Lane shared that a friend from middle school once described his dad as a “superhero.’ He said that the word felt exactly right.

“He said hero’s not really the right term for him, it’s ‘superhero’ and that’s what he was to the people that he touched,” Lane said.

"He used this term and now I’m using this term in description of him because I feel like there’s very few superheroes, there’s very few great ones that loved everyone and tried to help everyone they came in touch with forever. Whether you were big or small, whoever you were he tried to help.”

In his later years, Monte worked alongside his son, helping out as an assistant and analyst at Florida Atlantic and Ole Miss. In light of this, Lane added something that his dad always believed in.

“He never wanted anyone to have a bad day or be sad and this is me trying to do that,” Lane said. “... His first rule that he would put on the chalkboard, in the back to all players and coaches, was to show up. First rule of getting better is to show up. Show up and do your job. And that’s what I’m trying to do here.”

Ole Miss finished the 2024 season with a 10-3 record with Lane Kiffin at the helm.

