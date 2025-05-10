Lane Kiffin shares ecstatic reaction to son Knox making crucial decision for his future

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin expressed excitement Friday after his son, Knox Kiffin, announced he will join the Oxford High School football program in Mississippi beginning June 2.

Knox, a 2028 quarterback prospect, is drawing interest from several college programs. His move to Oxford positions him in a football-driven community with close ties to the Ole Miss program, where his father has coached since 2020.

Lane responded to the news in a post on X, writing:

“LFG. The band is all back together . Pops is smiling. @OleMissFB”

Knox will now live and play in the same city as his father and sister, Landry. Lane’s mention of “Pops” refers to his father, Monte Kiffin, the former NFL defensive coordinator who died in July 2024.

Knox previously played at Palos Verdes High School in California. As a rising sophomore in 2025, Knox is expected to be one of the top quarterback recruits in his class.

Fans reacted to Lane Kiffin’s enthusiasm

Oxford High finished the 2024 season with a 6–5 record and ranked No. 34 in Mississippi, according to the On3 Composite Rankings. Lane Kiffin expressed pride in having his son nearby and playing for the Chargers, according to Sports Illustrated.

The younger Kiffin received scholarship offers from FIU, Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, Georgia State, Sacramento State, and Murray State.

Reaction from Ole Miss fans on X reflected Lane Kiffin’s enthusiasm, rooted in the program’s long-standing traditions.

“Knoxford to the Sip! Hotty Toddy!” a fan wrote.

“Best post yet. Congrats on getting the family back together,” another fan penned.

“Common theme happening in the SIP,” one fan commented.

“Future Vol Knox Kiffin,” another wrote on X.

“Gotta feel incredible. Thatta baby Kiffins!! Just temporary tho until you send him to Oregon State Go Beavs,” a fan wrote.

“Oxford welcomes you,” one commented.

