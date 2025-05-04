Lane Kiffin shows gratitude to 65 Y/O Ole Miss superfan for his warm letter as Rebels head to 2025 season 

Lane Kiffin is gearing up for his sixth season as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. During the 2024 campaign, he helped the program to a 10-3 run but failed to qualify for the playoffs. Kiffin ended the season with a Gator Bowl victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

Amidst his offseason preparations, Lane Kiffin received a heartwarming letter from a 65-year-old super fan. On his Instagram story, he expressed his gratitude to the Ole Miss fan while sharing the message he wrote in the letter.

"Lane, I'm a 65 year old man retired and living in Oxford- and a huge football fan. It's been exciting watching you mature since you've been in here. I hope we win a natty but I'm more content with you prospering as a person," the letter read.

Kiffin's Instagram story

After three seasons with Florida Atlantic, Kiffin arrived in Oxford in 2020. So far, he has a 44-18 record with the Rebels. However, he is yet to win any major title since taking over as the program's head coach.

During a press conference last month, Lane Kiffin shared his true feelings about his time in Oxford.

"I got to see Oxford through a different lens because I was initially here just as the head coach. Then I got to see it as a parent. I got to see the value of people here. And that really helped me change a lot too because I would say I kind of always moved too fast.....It's been an awesome time."

Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landy, is also a student at the University of Mississippi.

Lane Kiffin engages in offseason training with freshman WR Winston Watkins Jr.

Winston Watkins Jr. joined the Ole Miss Rebels as a part of the class of 2025. Kiffin has been working this offseason to ready the freshman for his debut campaign with the program.

Last Tuesday, Watkins shared a snippet of himself and Lane Kiffin after an intense morning workout. The Ole Miss head coach responded to the photo on X by praising the wide receiver for giving it his all during training.

"Great job Winnie!!! 117 degress 60 minutes Plus Overtime!! No one walks out!!!!" Kiffin wrote.

The Rebels will be without several key players this upcoming season, including quarterback Jaxson Dart, acquired by the New York Giants in this year's NFL draft. It will be interesting to see how they perform with a new roster and signal-caller in place for the 2025 campaign.

