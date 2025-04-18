Lane Kiffin speaks out amid Nico Iamaleava's drama-soaked exit

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin broke his silence following the buzz around quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s exit from the Tennessee Volunteers because of a reported $8,000,000 NIL holdout by the 21-year-old. Appearing on "The Next Round" podcast, Kiffin said,

Ad

“I don't think it's really fair to take shots at the end when all the facts and details of the situation aren't out there and seem to just be, you know, more in favor of the program side, which we're able to have a big voice as a program when a kid leaves or something, because we get much more access to the media and controlling the message than the kid does.”

Ad

Trending

“So, I don't know the details in that. So, I think it's a little bit unfair what's going on, especially because I hear the other side that those details that are out there are not accurate,” he further added.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kiffin said he won’t comment much on Iamaleava’s exit because he doesn’t know all the facts. He pointed out how fast rumors spread online and said people are making comments without knowing what’s true.

Also read: Rescued from “kidnapping,” East Tennessee pastor expresses displeasure over Nico Iamaleava’s ugly exit

Nico Iamaleava's move to UCLA still not confirmed

Iamaleava was supposed to earn over $2 million through NIL deals this year. But he entered the spring transfer portal hoping to get even more money from another school.

Ad

Now, that plan seems to be backfiring. FS1’s Colin Cowherd said Nico is going to UCLA, but the move is not official yet.

Expand Tweet

Ad

ESPN’s Chris Low later said,

“UCLA is among the schools interested in Iamaleava,” and added that the school is “content to ‘sit tight’ while Iamaleava considered his options.”

Nico’s options may be running out. Tulane and North Carolina are no longer interested, leaving only UCLA. One source told Low,

“We’ll see if it gets worked out. He’s extremely talented with starting experience against elite competition. That’s sort of where we are right now.”

Ad

Low further added, “Iamaleava wanted at least $4 million from Tennessee,” Low said. “What UCLA was prepared to offer him wasn’t remotely close to that figure.”

Nico Iamaleava may lose millions over the Tennessee standoff. Reportedly, his father has played a big role in these decisions. Right now, it’s not clear where Nico will play next. His future is still uncertain.

Also read: “This kid is toxic”: LA Times columnist gives UCLA a reality check about Nico Iamaleava amid reports of him joining the program

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More