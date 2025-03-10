"Lane stop it, my crush is on here": Fans go wild with Lane Kiffin's latest forearm flex on X

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin set social media ablaze with his latest post, showing off a flexed forearm, which had fans buzzing. Kiffin shared the photo on X to fire up his quarterbacks — starter Jaxson Dart and his son, Knox Kiffin, ahead of the 2025 season.

Dart, the Rebels’ QB1, holds school records for wins and passing yards. He capped off this season by setting the single-season total offense mark in Ole Miss history during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Duke. Meanwhile, Knox, a rising 2028 quarterback prospect, received his first college offer from Mississippi College.

Hiowever, the biggest pre-season chatter? Kiffin’s veiny, muscle-packed flex, which he casually dropped on X this Sunday, which he captioned:

"What workout you got today ⁦@JaxsonDart ⁩ ⁦@KnoxKiffinQB ⁩ ???? #NoDaysOff"

Fans couldn’t get enough, with one hilariously commenting:

“Lane, stop it, my crush is on here.”

"Ole Miss sorority girls seeing this,” another wrote.

"I’m assuming it’s not a forearm workout,” one wrote.

“When you’ve been single too long,” another wrote.

Other fans wrote:

“Dart getting ready to be the next great QB of the New York Giants,” a fan wrote.

“Damn the arm is strong beating off to Nick Saban,” a fan commented.

Can Lane Kiffin lead Ole Miss to its first CFP appearance in 2025?

Lane Kiffin holds the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy - Source: Imagn

The Rebels will have to overcome key departures, including QB Jaxson Dart and several playmakers, but their schedule presents a promising path. Compared to previous seasons, the 2025 slate appears more manageable, potentially setting up a CFP run.

Ole Miss will play all four non-conference games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium: Georgia State (Aug. 30), Tulane (Sept. 20), Washington State (Oct. 11) and The Citadel (Nov. 8). The conference schedule features road trips to Kentucky, Georgia, Oklahoma and Mississippi State, while Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina and Florida visit Oxford.

Crucially, the Rebels avoid Alabama, Texas, Tennessee and Texas A&M, giving them a strong chance to contend. Outside of Georgia, Ole Miss gets its toughest matchups at home. A road test at Oklahoma won’t be easy, while home clashes against South Carolina, LSU and Florida will be pivotal.

With the right adjustments, Lane Kiffin’s squad has a real shot at history.

