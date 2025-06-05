"Last year we regressed" - Charles Barkley rips into Auburn HC Hugh Freeze's tactics after consecutive losing seasons

For many years, the Auburn Tigers were a contender for the Southeastern Conference championship. However, in the last four seasons, the team has struggled.

During Thursday's episode of "The Next Round," Auburn alum Charles Barkley talked about the Tigers' struggles.

"Last year, we (the Auburn Tigers) regressed," Barkley said.

Auburn, under Hugh Freeze, has continued the regression in form that former Tigers coach Bryan Harsin brought to the program. Many thought that they can move forward and build on their 6-7 (3-5) record from the 2023 season. However, as Barkley said, the team didn't, finishing 5-7 (2-6).

Auburn was one of the weaker teams in the SEC in 2024. A positive take from the campaign was that one of these wins was against the then-No. 15-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. However, the Tigers lost 28-14 to Alabama the following week (Nov. 30) in the season finale. They failed to become bowl eligible and did not make the College Football Playoff.

One of the numerous issues that affected Auburn last year was the quarterback position. For most of the season, it was led by senior quarterback Payton Thorne.

However, Thorne struggled, throwing four interceptions in their early season defeat to the California Golden Bears in Week 2. When Thorne was not the starter, Hank Brown replaced him, but he did not make much of a difference.

What does Auburn need to do this year?

In the podcast interview, Charles Barkley spoke about what Hugh Freeze has to do this year in what is going to be a pivotal season for him.

"He's got to have a good year, it's that simple," Barkley said. "He can't go 6-5. They have to make the decision about what's a good year or a great year, but we have to see something positive."

Auburn made a few important changes in the quarterback department that could help them this year.

Gone is Thorne, and he has been replaced by former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold. Arnold was not able to lead the Sooners to a respectable finish in their first year in the SEC, but a new location could be what he (and Auburn) needs to thrive.

