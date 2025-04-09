Latest Spring report suggests 6'5 tall Jordan Seaton gained 45lbs over the season

Jordan Seaton was one of the top recruits for the Colorado Buffaloes last season. He joined the Buffaloes as part of the 2024 class. He was a five-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked offensive tackle in his class. As a freshman, he had an immediate impact, playing in all 13 games for the Buffaloes.

He is expected to take a step forward in 2025 as the starting left tackle. To be a starting left tackle, Seaton needs to be big. Based on recent spring football roster updates, it seems that the 6-foot-5 offensive tackle gained 45 lbs through the offseason. This was reported on Wednesday, April 9th, by insider Scott Procter on X.

"Few notes on Colorado’s 2025 spring football roster which just dropped: — OL Jordan Seaton is listed at 330 pounds (listed at 285 last year) — WR Drelon Miller is listed at 220 pounds (listed at 195 last year) — WR Omarion Miller is listed at 210 pounds (listed 195 last year)."

Based on those reports, Seaton will be one of the biggest offensive tackles in college football. It will be interesting to see what kind of effect this increase in size has on his playing abilities.

Jordan Seaton talks about growing into a leadership role at Colorado in his sophomore season

Although he is only going to be a sophomore next season, Jordan Seaton is still taking a leadership role. He is expected to be one of the team's top players, and as a result, players will be looking to him to set the benchmark for effort level at practice, regardless of his age.

When spring practice started in March, Seaton spoke with the media about his growing leadership role. He spoke about how he, although not a big talker, can still lead by example.

"I've never been a big talker or big yelling guy during workouts and stuff, but now I'm just leading by action," Seaton said. "When you lead in action, you don't really have to say too much because you're seeing it. So it's either you're going to rise to what I'm doing or you're going to be left behind."

Seaton went on to talk about how learning from the older players despite his status in the Buffaloes' hierarchy.

"I'm still learning from those seniors, I don't know it all."

Despite playing all 13 games last season as the left tackle, Seaton only allowed three sacks.

