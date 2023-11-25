Lathan Ransom injury update: Latest on Ohio State Safety ahead of The Game

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom will not be available for their crucial clash with the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines. No other key Buckeyes player is out for this year's edition of 'The Game'.

The Game will define which member of the Big Ten East will attend the championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in a week's time.

The ESPN CFP predictor gives the winner of this game a 99 percent chance of making the CFP if they also win the Big Ten title, which is highly likely.

Is Lathan Ransom playing today?

Lathan Ransom will not be featuring today for Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes, with the player having been ruled out for the rest of the regular season and the Big Ten championship game.

Lathan Ransom's injury

The player suffered an undefined left leg injury. Ransom sustained the injury during a non-contact play in the fourth quarter of their victory against the Wisconsin Badgers a few weeks ago. He immediately left the game for the injury tent. The player hasn't been back ever since.

Coach Ryan Day said this regarding the injury:

“Lathan’s (injury) is more long-term, but I think with (Josh Proctor), we’re gonna get him back here real soon.”

Lathan Ransom's 2023 season stats

Ransom is the fourth leading tackler for the Ohio State Buckeyes, with 31 tackles (20 solo, 11 assists). He also has an interception, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, a QB hurry and .5 tackles for loss coming into the game.

Who's set to replace him?

Josh Proctor should fill in for Ransom, considering the player is the other key safety that's available. So far in 2023, he has 36 tackles (24 solo and 12 assists). Add to that, one interception and eight passes defended.

Alongside Proctor, Sonny Styles is expected to be at safety. Styles has taken the strong safety position in the last two games.

Ohio State's defensive unit

The Buckeyes' defense had suffered an important series of injuries in their defensive backfield. However, Ohio State fans can be happy to know that linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is set to return this weekend. Eichenberg is the leading tackler for the team with 73.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall will also return to the turf against Michigan.