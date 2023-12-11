Latina model with 220,000 IG followers in her 20s behind Deion Sanders-Tracey Edmonds split: Reports

Since Deion Sanders and his ex-fiancée Tracey Edmonds announced their split, numerous reports have cited various reasons for the breakup. Some even suggested that the couple may have broken up due to the pressure Sanders faced after a dismal first year as the Colorado Buffaloes coach.

However, recent reports have emerged, linking Coach Prime to a Latina model with 220,000 Instagram followers, citing their romance as the reason for his breakup.

Sanders and Edmonds announced their separation in a joint announcement on Instagram on Dec. 3. According to the statement, the breakup was amicable, and the couple parted ways as friends. The 56-year-old TV and film producer later clarified that she decided to end their 12-year relationship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

According to a report published in Marca, the split was due to Deion Sanders' alleged relationship with Qiana Aviles, who is said to be in her late 20s. The model already boasts a huge Instagram following and is a self-proclaimed entrepreneur.

Aviles grew up in Brooklyn and is of Puerto Rican descent. The businesswoman has several ventures and is the CEO of Vida Essentials and Nail Lounge.

Aviles' social media shows her lavish lifestyle, and if she is indeed in a relationship with the Colorado Buffaloes coach, her following is set to increase even further.

Neither Sanders nor Aviles has commented on the alleged relationship. There is no way to confirm the report without confirmation from either of the two camps. But Tracey Edmonds broke her silence on the breakup to shed some light on the circumstances leading to it.

Tracey Edmonds speaks out on her split with Deion Sanders

Tracey Edmonds took to social media to shed some light on her split with Deion Sanders after 12 years of being together. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Edmonds clarified that she decided to end the relationship despite any different narratives being presented.

The former host of Extra said that she and her family needed to be valued and treated fairly. She even went ahead to reveal the reason behind her statement:

"I hate to have to respond to the media, but sometimes it's necessary when the falsehoods get out of control!"

It would be interesting to see what lies ahead of Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds after their split.