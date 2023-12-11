Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his fiancee, Tracey Edmonds, split last week after a 12-year relationship. Many reports have speculated on the reason behind the sudden breakup since the day it happened. Now, Edmonds has apparently broken her silence on the split in an Instagram post, which she later deleted.

Edmonds has been with "Coach Prime" since 2012 and was seen supporting him in many of the Buffaloes games this college football season. The couple shared a joint statement at the start of December to call off the engagement they announced back in 2019.

However, Tracey Edmonds tried to set the record straight regarding the "narratives" around the pair moving on. The ex-fiancée of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders wrote she hates to respond to the media but was compelled to do so.

“Sometimes it’s necessary when the falsehoods get out of control!” Edmonds wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

She also claimed that the breakup was her decision and that she has chosen to prioritize herself and work towards a future where she is valued.

“I’ve chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve,” Edmonds wrote, as per People.

The post was put up on Sunday but was later deleted the same day for unknown reasons.

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds: A look back at the 12-year relationship

Deion Sanders met Tracey Edmonds back in 2012 at a movie premiere, of which the latter was a producer. Soon after their meeting, Coach Prime started working with the television producer on a reality TV show named "Deion’s Family Playbook."

It was during that period that the romance between them blossomed, and they started dating. Their busy schedules prompted the couple to opt for a long-distance relationship for a while.

In 2019, Sanders and Edmonds announced that they were now engaged. A year later, in 2020, Coach Prime took up the head coaching job at Jackson State. After a successful stint with the Tigers, he switched to the Buffaloes in December 2022.

On Dec. 3, the couple announced they were calling off their engagement and parting ways. They affirmed their respect and friendship towards each other and thanked the fans for being with them throughout their journey together. Days later, Edmonds thanked the fans and well-wishers for their messages and calls after her split with Deion Sanders.