Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds are no longer a couple. Coach Prime and Edmonds called off their 11-year-old relationship with a joint statement on social media.

Fans have seen Edmonds support Sanders and Colorado throughout the 2023 season. She took to social media to thank them for their support after her breakup with Coach Prime.

Here is what Tracey Edmonds said about the fans’ support through her Instagram post:

“Thank you for all the beautiful messages, texts and calls. Your love and kindness refuels me."

Credit: Tracey Edmonds IG

Edmonds, who is a television producer, met Sanders in 2012 at the premiere of one of the movies she produced. She then started working with Coach Prime on a reality show, later called ‘Deion’s Family playbook.’

Gradually, the professional relationship turned into a romantic one. The couple dated for a while, even going for a long distance relationship due to their busy schedules. They then took the next step and got engaged in 2019. Sanders and Tracey announced their breakup for the fans on social media in December 2023.

What did Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds say about each other while breaking up?

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds announced that they have decided to move forward in life as friends. The couple affirmed their respect for each other and thanked the fans for being with them through the journey.

"To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love...We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together. Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!", the instagram statement read.