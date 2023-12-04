Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds' relationship timeline: From film party to Colorado debut, Coach Prime's 12-year bond explored

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds' relationship timeline is a long one. The Colorado coach spent over a decade with his ex-fiance. The couple had been through thick and thin with each other. But recently, Tracey announced on social media that she and Coach Prime are going their separate ways and calling off their 12-year relationship.

As fans of the ex-couple still take their time to digest this sudden breakup, let us have a look at their history together and their relationship timeline.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds' relationship Timeline

Tracey Edmonds is a successful entrepreneur and on-air personality. She and Deion first met in 2012. Coach Prime was in attendance for a movie premier party that Edmonds had produced. Despite having a brief interaction in their first meeting, Coach Prime was left impressed with Tracey Edmonds and requested a friend to get her business card.

After a few months, Deion Sanders reached out to Tracey on a professional matter. He wanted to fix a meeting to discuss the possibility of making a new reality series which was later called Deion's Family Playbook. Tracey admitted that when she started working with Coach Prime, their relationship also gradually developed over time into a romantic one.

But since both of them had busy schedules as important figures in their respective domain, they were often doing long-distance with each other. But during a joint interview with the PEOPLE, Coach Prime said that he and Tracey were not very demanding of each other and understood respect for space to build their respective careers.

Thus, despite not calling or texting regularly throughout the day, they still had a strong foundation that served as a key purpose in staying together for so many years. She also made her way to cheer for Deion Sanders during his debut season with Colorado this year.

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds got engaged

In 2019, Tracey Edmonds announced her engagement with Coach Prime via an Instagram Post on Valentine's Day.

In the post, she called Deion Sanders "her fiance" and talked about spending the past eight years and her plan to spend the rest of their lives together.

She ended the post with some relationship advice for other couples stating that it is important to stay genuine with each other and listen to each other to let the love grow.

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds break up in December 2023

Tracey's post on Instagram on Sunday night announced that she and Coach Prime have called off their engagement and their 12-year-old relationship.

Tracey states that the decision to go separate ways was mutual and that she and Deion will continue to remain friends.

Tracey went on to thank supporters for their constant support throughout the years and asked them to give their best wishes in this time of transition.