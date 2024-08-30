Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter was the star of the show alongside quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the team's season-opener against the North Dakota Stae Bison on Thursday. The Buffs narrowly won 31-26 in the end at Folsom Field but Hunter was electric nevertheless on both sides of the ball.

He registered 132 yards on seven receptions resulting in three touchdowns to leave college football fans awestruck. One of the many people watching the game was LA Lakers superstar LeBron James who tweeted his astonishment at Hunter's performance on X/Twitter:

"MAN TRAVIS HUNTER IS RIDICULOUS!!!!! WOW."

How Travis Hunter maintains a two-way star's lifestyle

Travis Hunter is a unicorn in college football playing both as a cornerback and wide receiver and – perhaps most importantly – excelling at both. According to ESPN, the two-way star tallied a staggering 1,007 plays (572 on defense, 412 on offense and 23 on special teams) last season.

Accounting for the fact that he missed three games due to a lacerated liver which he got in an ill-tempered game against the Colorado State Rams, his statistics are arguably nothing short of mind-blowing.

Hunter managed 100-plus plays in seven games last season and ended up taking the most snaps in the FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) averaging 111.9 snaps per game – a full 19 snaps more than the next player.

He registered 57 receptions resulting in 721 yards and five touchdowns last season, along with three interceptions, eight pass deflections and 30 tackles of which two were for loss. For his efforts, Hunter was awarded the Paul Hornung Award which is given to the most versatile player in college football in the country.

Travis Hunter was one of the players alongside maverick quarterback Shedeur Sanders and aggressive safety Shilo Sanders that Colorado coach Deion Sanders brought with him from Jackson State.

During an interview with ESPN on Thursday, Hunter revealed the rigorous routine that he follows daily that allows him to play on both sides of the ball without falling off:

"Pretty often, people say I can't be real, and it's amazing what I do. I don't like to party, I don't like to go out," Hunter said. "I barely like talking to people sometimes. I literally wake up, go do my football stuff, get my recovery in and I'm back at home. Football, school, fishing and playing my video game. That's it."

If the Buffs are to compete in the Big 12 and become bowl-eligible this season, they will require their electric two-way star to stay healthy and continue making plays on both sides of the ball.

Hunter and Co. will look to continue their strong start when they face the Dylan Raiola-led Nebraska Cornhuskers next at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 7.

