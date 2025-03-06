"Legendary" "who cares": Fans divided over Shedeur Sanders' recent flex after NFL's X handle follows him

There are big expectations for Shedeur Sanders' professional career in the NFL. As the son of 2x Super Bowl champion Deion Sanders, he has his family legacy to live up to. However, ahead of the NFL draft in April, the quarterback is in the same position as his dad back during his draft in 1989, as a heated debate ensues whether he is a potential boom or a bust.

Shedeur Sanders was invited to this year's Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. However, he decided to forgo the Combine workouts, resulting in a lot of criticism. Despite this, the Colorado quarterback now has another thing to brag about.

On Wednesday, the official X page of the NFL decided to change their cover photo to that of Shedeur Sanders lazing around at the Combine. He shared this update on a story on Instagram and accompanied it with his original song called 'Perfect Timing.' ESPN NFL shared this update on a post on Instagram.

Fans took to the comment section with divided reactions to this situation. Some supported the fact that Shedeur is getting recognition from the league.

"Legendary," one fan said.

"What y'all gone say when the young king show y'all he really like that?" another fan questioned.

Comments on Shedeur

"The way people hate on that man is ridiculous! Why even comment on ppl u don't like? Make it make sense," this fan commented.

A few others questioned how this is relevant to the quarterback's future in the NFL.

"Who cares," one fan said.

Comments on Shedeur

"What do we do with this info," another fan wrote.

"How is this guy even special fr? bros team was 9-4 be fr," this fan commented.

Comments on Shedeur

During the 2024 season, Shedeur Sanders helped the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and a bowl appearance. He recorded 4,134 yards and 37 TDs passing while being honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The quarterback was initially projected as the No.1 overall pick in the draft this year. However, after the recent Scouting Combine, opinions have changed, and Shedeur's status as a first-round prospect is looking in doubt.

Mel Kiper Jr. shares his stance on the Shedeur Sanders criticism

After not participating in the draft, negative reports started emerging about the quarterback. These reports claimed that some NFL team called Shedeur 'arrogant' and 'entitled', resulting in the fall of his draft stock.

However, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes that this is part and parcel of the life of an influential player who's getting ready to enter the league. On 'Unsportsmanlike Radio' on Tuesday, Kiper said that these rumors would not be a major factor later on during the draft.

"Well, let me just tell you about meetings with teams. There's 32 of them, so you're going to always hear different things," Kiper said. "So at the end of the day, I've learned over all these 47 years because you're not going to get everybody. So, if you get X amount of teams saying something, get a little consensus, is that enough? No it's not."

Expand Tweet

Shedeur Sanders has an interesting draft day waiting for him in a few months. Apart from him, Miami's Cam Ward is considered another top QB prospect this year.

