"All the hate on this young man": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper stands up for Shedeur Sanders against 'arrogant' claims

Ron Harper, former teammate of Michael Jordan, shared his thoughts on all the hate and criticism that NFL prospect Shedeur Sanders has received since his appearance at last week's NFL Combine.

Among other things, Sanders was labeled as "arrogant" by several NFL executives, who said he didn't care about what teams thought about him.

Reporter Ryan Koenigsberg shared a video of Sanders shaking hands with his staff to defend the quarterback prospect from the constant criticism.

"'Brash' and 'arrogant' Shedeur Sanders shakes the hand of every member of our production staff after giving us 10 minutes of his time when he was told he only had 2. Many are saying he 'didn’t take a professional approach' to this interview," Koenigsberg said.

Harper reacted to the video, criticizing people for piling up on the former Colorado Buffaloes playmaker.

"All haters on this young man," Harper tweeted.

Shedeur Sanders is considered the first or second quarterback in April's NFL draft. The player boasted confidence during his conversation with media members, saying he could turn a franchise around like he did in TCU and Colorado.

Harper has been paying attention to everything happening with Sanders and hasn't hesitated to defend Deion Sanders' son against anybody trying to put him in a bad light.

Ron Harper called out teams after Shedeur Sanders' criticism came to light

NFL insider Josina Anderson criticized a quarterback coach over calling Shedeur Sanders "brash" and "arrogant" on Monday. She said it was the opposite of what she heard from reporters during Sanders' press conference.

"I am disappointed to hear that a quarterbacks coach from a team drafting in the top seven referred to Shedeur Sanders as coming off 'brash' and 'arrogant' in his team interview and making his assessment known to a number of people, per source," Anderson wrote on Monday.

Ron Harper reacted to the tweet, defending the quarterback prospect too.

"Teams want it both ways and it’s not fair to the players," Harper tweeted.

Sanders draws much attention given his connection with one of the best and most polarizing NFL players ever. The quarterback made quite an impression in college and is eager to elevate his game to the next level.

It's still unclear which team will draft him, as the top three (Titans, Browns and Giants) could suffer changes at any moment.

