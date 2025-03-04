Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper labels Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft criticism unfair as insider publicly exposes potential bias

When Ron Harper shares his thoughts on social media, it's usually about the basketball world. However, the former NBA champion recently tweeted about the latest reporting on a top NFL draft prospect.

Looking at the 2025 draft class, one of the most notable names is Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders. He has had the most notoriety due to being the son of NFL legend Dion Sanders.

Sheduer is projected to be one of the top picks but new reports could have an impact on his stock moving forward. NFL insider Josina Anderson posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday about a coach's assessment of Sheduer that was different from everyone else's.

"I am disappointed to hear that a quarterbacks coach from a team drafting in the top 7 referred to Shedeur Sanders as coming off “brash” and “arrogant” in his team interview and making his assessment known to a number of people, per source, Anderson tweeted on Monday.

"I’m purposely not naming the team, as not to directly call the team out. I’m just sharing that this coach’s personal assessment is the direct opposite from how Sanders came across to many reporters in his press conference with the media at the Combine. Sanders appeared to go out of his way to acknowledge multiple media members, regardless if they were recognizable or not.

Harper responded in Shedeur's defense.

"Teams want it both ways and it’s not fair to the players," Harper tweeted.

Harper might have responded because he is getting ready to go through a similar process. Years removed from his playing days alongside Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls, his son is preparing to enter the pros. Amid an excellent freshman season at Rutgers, Dylan Harper is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NBA draft.

Ron Harper gives his thoughts on the current NBA product

Earlier this season, there were endless debates about ratings and the NBA's current product. While that discourse has been put to the side by most, Ron Harper fired the discussion back up again on Saturday.

Even though his playing career is over, Harper still keeps tabs on what's going on in the league. Based on his social media activity, he was among those who tuned in to see the Golden State Warriors face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Harper shared his thoughts on the action. He did not seem to enjoy what he saw and called for changes to the modern game.

"Watching the @ESPNNBA is like watching actors if you fall down it’s a foul bad basketball with bad shots…. Change the game," Harper tweeted.

Harper might not have enjoyed the product, but the Warriors and 76ers ended up putting on an exciting matchup. Despite being on a nine-game losing streak, Philadelphia won over Steph Curry and the Dubs. Quentin Grimes led the charge, finishing with a career-high 44 points.

Harper's playing days were during a more physical era from the NBA, with his career spanning from the late 1980s to the early 2000s, and was a key piece of five different championship teams.

