"Legitimate upper elite echelon SEC team" - Paul Finebaum picks an early contender for 2024 season after massive transfer portal overhaul

As the 2023 season concludes, one SEC team has captured the attention of ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum – the Ole Miss Rebels.

In the wake of a massive overhaul through the transfer portal, Finebaum sees Ole Miss as a contender and a "legitimate upper elite echelon SEC team," setting the stage for a promising 2024 season.

Paul Finebaum, known for his insightful analysis, has lauded the transformative impact of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on the program.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Finebaum's praise is rooted in the Rebels' recent successes, marked by a 10-2 season and a Peach Bowl matchup against Penn State.

He commended Kiffin for turning Ole Miss from an occasional contender to a team poised to enter the upper echelons of the Southeastern Conference. During a recent appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," Finebaum said:

"Lane Kiffin has taken this program to an occasional contender, but mostly pretender, to a legitimate upper-elite-echelon SEC team."

Finebaum identifies Kiffin's ability to connect with players as a key factor in his recruiting success. Despite the coach's perceived quirks, Finebaum said:

"He just has this innate ability for reliability. For a guy that we all know can be awkward, quirky, he can look right into these players' eyes and communicate. He's always been able to do that, and I think his reputation on the offensive side is unparalleled."

Lane Kiffin's reputation on the offensive side and his youthful demeanor create a unique appeal that remains with players.

"He’s made difference where he can, he has a great collective as you guys know, and it’s hard to find anybody more effective right now in the portal than Lane," Finebaum said.

Ole Miss and its transfer portal triumph: A strategic move for SEC success

The Rebels' ascent to the top is not solely attributed to coaching prowess; their success is bolstered by a remarkable transfer portal overhaul designed for SEC success.

Finebaum highlighted the addition of key players such as wide receiver Antwane "Juice" Wells and defensive standouts Princely Umanmielen, Tyler Baron and Chris Paul Jr.

According to 247Sports, Ole Miss boasts the top-ranked transfer portal class for 2024, solidifying the program's position within the Southeastern Conference as a force to be reckoned with.

In preparing for the Peach Bowl showdown with Penn State, Ole Miss's story has taken a different turn. Finebaum's observations create a mental image of an ascendant program, sloughing off the pretender label and challenging its way to the top ranks in the SEC.

The Rebels' rise is not only a result of Kiffin being a great coach, but it also proves that college football had reached another turning point due to Ole Miss seizing opportunities in the transfer portal.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season