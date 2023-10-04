Les Miles family: Details about former LSU coach's wife, kids and parents 

When you think about the history of the LSU Tigers, you think about the Les Miles era.

The former college football coach joined the program as the 32nd coach in January 2005 and changed the fate of the program. He led them to their third national championship in the 2007 season and also won the SEC Championship twice, once in 2007 and the other in 2011.

Unfortunately, his reputation was tarnished after he was accused of sexual misconduct with female students during his LSU stint. These allegations emerged in 2021 when he joined the Kansas Jayhawks. That led to him stepping down from his position, and he's yet to make a comeback in the CFB world.

Given the interesting history of the 69-year-old former coach, one might ponder over the family background of Miles. Who are his parents? Is he married and does he have kids? Let us have an in-depth look at the details of Miles' family.

Who are the parents of Les Miles?

Les Miles was born on Nov. 10, 1953, in Elyria, Ohio. His father was Hope Miles, and his mother was Martha Miles. Both his parents supported Les in his dreams, even though he had just played college football for the University of Michigan.

Hope was more fondly known by family members as Bubba. Unlike his son, Miles' father was a long-haul trucking broker. Unfortunately, in 2000, he passed away because of a stroke.

Les' mother, Martha lived till 91. After spending most of her life in their hometown of Elyria, Miles' mother spent her final days in Baton Rouge in an assisted living home before expiring on Oct. 24, 2014.

Who is the wife of Les Miles and how many kids do they have?

Les Miles is married to his wife Kathy. They initially met at the University of Michigan, where he served as a graduate assistant from 1980 to 1981 and as an offensive lineman coach from 1987 to 1994.

Kathy was a member of the Michigan Women's basketball team, after which she decided to join the coaching staff.

According to sources, Miles and Kathy dated each other for five years before exchanging vows in 1993. Since then, she has been a strong support system for the former CFB coach. They have four children together, two sons and as many daughters.

Their eldest daughter, Kathryn, is also widely known by her nickname Smacker. She was a swimmer for the University of Texas and now works as a CFB sideline reporter.

Les Miles' son, Manny, played quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels. After his college football career, he went on to spend three seasons with Arkansas State as a graduate assistant before joining North Carolina once again as their graduate assistant.

His other son, Benjamin, also played football at the fullback position. He was a part of the Kansas Jayhawks team when Les was the coach there for the 2019 and 2020 seasons before stepping down following the LSU controversy.

The couple's youngest daughter, Macy, is also an athlete in her own ways. She played youth softball right from her early days and is now a sophomore for the UCF Knights softball team.