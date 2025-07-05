"Let his bum a** go somewhere else": Fans go wild at four-star Florida State commit Jasen Lopez's recent remark amid flip rumors

Four-star wide receiver Jasen Lopez committed to Florida State on June 26. However, the Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Miami, Florida) star continues to keep tabs on other programs, including Miami, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and NC State.

Speaking with Rivals’ Marcus Benjamin, Lopez discussed why he chose Mike Norvell's program but also why he is keeping his options open.

"Me and my family are super happy with the decision we made," he said. "We just kind of felt it was the best fit for me and the family, and playing both sports. I’m a different situation than a lot of other kids. So I felt like that was the best fit and situation for me.”

When asked if he was going to shut down his recruitment, he said:

“I’m not going to shut it down. I’m going to stay in contact with other coaches, so yeah, this isn’t me shutting down my recruitment. It’s just me committed to a school verbally.”

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound wide receiver received some heavy jabs from fans following his statement.

"Pull the offer. Let his bum a** go somewhere else," a netizen wrote.

"Translation - I will take your programs money & flip in a heartbeat," one mocked.

"What’s the point of committing then?" a person exclaimed.

"I don't count them until they sign.... can't trust em til then and then you still can't trust em," a fan added.

Meanwhile, some even took shots at FSU, as the program struggles to keep its recruits.

"Florida State is cooked," a person wrote.

"That fits for a FSU commit," one added.

The Seminoles have 21 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 12 in the nation.

What will Jasen Lopez's decommitment mean for Florida State?

Jasen Lopez is the No. 41 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 36 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Besides him, Florida State has two more wide receiver commits in the cycle in four-star prospects Devin Carter and Brandon Bennett.

However, losing Lopez will still be a big loss for the Seminoles. As a junior in the 2024 season, the receiver tallied 87 receptions for 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also added six carries for 68 yards and two more scores. He recorded four games with over 100 receiving yards that season.

Lopez is rated as No. 39 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100. As a junior, he also excelled on the basketball court, averaging 25.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 4.1 steals per game.

Florida State's 2026 class already witnessed decommitments of multiple prospects, including offensive tackle Xavier Payne, cornerback Jaelen Waters, quarterback Brady Smigiel and Izayia Williams.

In the 2025 class, the Seminoles lost 11 committed players, including four wide receivers: DL Hardison, Daylan McCutcheon, CJ Wiley and Malik Clark.

