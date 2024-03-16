"Let’s just have a 132 game playoff","Dumb": College Football's rumored 14-team Playoff plan leaves fans frustrated

The College Football Playoffs are set to be expanded to include 12 teams for the 2024 season, which will be a departure from the four-team system in place for the last 10 years.

However, the 12-team playoff may only last two years, as it has been reported that the playoffs are set to be expanded again in 2026 to feature 14 teams.

The CFP is on the brink of moving one step closer to an expected 14-team playoff that would begin in 2026

Here is how College Football fans reacted to the news on social media:

The general takeaway is that the idea of expanding the playoffs to 14 teams before they have even had the chance to see what a 12-team playoff does for the game borders on chaos.

Fans believe that this will only benefit the powerful conferences and that playoff spots will not be fairly distributed.

Some have also placed the blame on Notre Dame, a team that was heavily involved in the expansion discussions.

Notre Dame does not have a conference, and fans believe that an expanded playoff will be a way to give the Fighting Irish an almost automatic berth.

However, the main concern that fans have is that it will not change the College Football landscape and will rather contribute to imbalance.

Expanding the College Football Playoffs will only benefit the mighty

As the amount of money from broadcasting deals has gone up, college football has seen the creation of what could be described as two "Super Conferences."

The SEC and the Big Ten have seen rapid expansion recently, and this has resulted in the two conferences acquiring the most powerful teams in college football.

A 14-team playoff will only benefit such super conferences. According to netizens, the move will eliminate the importance of Championship games in such conferences, as both teams involved will already be ranked in the top 14.

The losers of a further expanded CFP will be the teams in the Group of Five conferences. If a 14-team playoff is to use the same system the 12-team playoff will use to select the teams involved, it would be highly likely that at best only one Group of Five conference champion will be involved, as the rest of the spots will be filled by Power 5 schools.

What have you made of the proposed expansion? Sound off in the comments section below.

