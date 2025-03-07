Liberty football sends heartfelt messages to Auburn HC Hugh Freeze following cancer diagnosis

The Liberty Flames football team sent a heartfelt message to their former head coach, Hugh Freeze, after he broke the news of his cancer diagnosis. Freeze was diagnosed with prostate cancer and his former team shared a video with several players sharing positive messages to their former coach on X on Thursday.

Ad

"We’re with you and we’re praying for you, @CoachHughFreeze ❤️," Liberty Football captioned the tweet.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was a heartfelt video as some of his former players were praying and rooting for Freeze to beat his cancer diagnosis.

Freeze was the coach at Liberty from 2019 to 2022, going 34-15. After the successful stint with the Flames, Freeze was hired by the Auburn Tigers to be their new head coach and he has been at Auburn for two years now.

Auburn said Freeze will continue coaching while he receives treatment for his cancer.

Ad

Hugh Freeze expected to make a full recovery

After Hugh Freeze's cancer diagnosis, the Auburn Tigers issued a statement saying the coach is expected to make a full recovery. Luckily, they caught it early and the coach is expected to be on the sidelines this fall.

"Recently, Coach Freeze was diagnosed with an early form of prostate cancer," the statement said. "Thankfully, it was detected early and his doctors have advised that it is very treatable and curable. He will continue his normal coaching duties and responsibilities, and with forthcoming proper treatment, is expected to make a full recovery.

Ad

"Coach Freeze is incredibly appreciative of our medical professionals and has asked that we use his experience as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing and scheduling annual health screenings."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Auburn will begin spring practice on Mar, 25 and this is not the first time he has dealt with a health scare.

While he was at Liberty, Freeze coached from a hospital bed set up in the coaches' box during the Flames' 24-0 loss to Syracuse in his debut on Aug. 31, 2019. The coach was recovering from a herniated disk in his back and a staph infection.

Freeze has gone 87-61 as a head coach and has gone 11-14 in two years at Auburn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.