"Life changing moment" for TreVeyon Henderson as mom & dad breaks down over NFL draft call from AFC powerhouse 

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson was with his mom and dad in their Albany, Ohio, residence, focusing on the second round of the 2025 NFL draft where he was optimistic to hear his name announced. When the 38th pick came on the clock, AFC powerhouse New England Patriots found quarterback Drake Maye his running mate.

Henderson's parents, especially his mom, were in complete disbelief as Henderson checked his phone to get the notification and a call from the Patriots management congratulating him on becoming the newest member of the team.

Ohio State football's social media team captured the raw emotions from Henderson's house, which erupted in cheers as soon as the Patriots' No. 38 pick went on air.

"Life changing moments," the post's caption read.

Henderson went on to hug his parents, relatives, friends and others who were awaiting the news.

On the field with Ohio State from 2021 to 2024, TreVeyon Henderson was selected to First-team All-Big Ten (2023), Second-team All-Big Ten (2021) and Third-team All-Big Ten (2024).

TreVeyon Henderson gets instant reaction from Patriots teammate after getting drafted

While TreVeyon Henderson was the first name the Patriots went for on Day 2, LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell was their first-round pick, No. 5, on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft.

After being selected at No. 38, Henderson shared an Instagram post on how he spent Friday night at his home.

Shortly after, Campbell gave a two-word reaction to Henderson:

“Let’s work!”

Enough with the draft enjoyment, Campbell wants Henderson's energy on the field so that they can take the Patriots back to their glory days. They are coming off two straight 4-win seasons, and it's time they get over the hump by nailing the 2025 NFL draft.

In Campbell, the Patriots get the 2024 Jacobs Blocking Trophy co-winner, who allowed only five sacks across 38 starts.

Meanwhile, their second-round pick, Henderson, had 3,761 rushing yards and 853 receiving yards during his time at Ohio State, which culminated with a championship in February. In the 2024 season, Henderson contributed 1,016 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

While Campbell will be tasked to protect Drake Maye on the offensive line, which allowed 52 sacks last season, Henderson will be asked to run the ball.

